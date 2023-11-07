Girls Aloud 'reunite for comeback' after 10 years with 'music video for new song already shot' and tour planned in 2024

Girls Aloud are set to get back together. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Girls Aloud are said to be getting back together after more than a decade apart, and have already shot a music video for a new song.

Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts have got back together in secret, and have dedicated the new number to Sarah Harding, their former bandmate who died of cancer in 2021 aged 39.

Girls Aloud, who scored twenty consecutive top ten singles in the UK, including four number ones, are one of the country's most successful pop groups of the 21st century.

The group, who have sold 4.3 million singles and 4 million albums in the UK, were formed in 2002 after featuring on talent show Popstars: The Rivals.

They enjoyed seven years of huge success, before going on hiatus for three years in 2009, as members pursued solo projects.

Girls Aloud formed in 2002. Picture: Getty

The group came back together to release new music and go on tour in 2012, before splitting in March 2013, amid rumours of feuds.

Revealing the group were getting back together, a music industry source told the Sun: "This has been one of the best-kept secrets in pop, but it’s actually happening now.

Girls Aloud broke up in 2013. Picture: Getty

"The girls really came back together as friends to rally around when Sarah died, and it repaired some of the old rifts and put things into perspective.

"Suddenly the reunion which had seemed totally impossible for so long just felt a totally natural thing to do — in Sarah’s honour."

Sarah Harding died in 2021 of cancer. Picture: Getty

The new music video, filmed in north London, is said to see the band members dressed as Wonder Woman.

The source added: "They’ve got a single and a video in the can, plans for a full record of new music, and for the fans the most exciting thing will be a massive reunion tour in 2024.

“It’s going to be huge — and they’re all very excited to be back working together, even if there is a bittersweet element to it.

"Of course, whatever they do, there will always be nods to Sarah’s contribution to the group, too."