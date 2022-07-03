Six dead after chunk of glacier breaks off and slams into hikers on Italian mountain

3 July 2022, 20:28 | Updated: 3 July 2022, 20:34

A piece of glacier broke away on the Marmolada mountain
A piece of glacier broke away on the Marmolada mountain. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

At least six people have been killed and eight more injured after a large chunk of Apline glacier broke loose and slid down an Italian mountainside, slamming into hikers, on Sunday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It could not immediately be determined how many hikers were in the area or whether any were missing, said Walter Milan, a spokesperson for the national Alpine rescue corps who provided the death and injury toll.

Rescuers were checking licence plates in the car park as part of checks to determine how many people might be unaccounted for, a process that could take hours, Mr Milan said.

Read more: 'Several' people killed in shooting at Copenhagen shopping mall

Read more: 'Dangerous' eco protesters storm track at British GP after '3-car pile-up' halts race

Nationalities or ages of the dead were not immediately available, Mr Milan said.

Of the eight hospitalised survivors, two were in grave condition, emergency dispatch services said.

The Marmolada, pictured here in 2018, is a popular hiking destination
The Marmolada, pictured here in 2018, is a popular hiking destination. Picture: Getty

The National Alpine and Cave Rescue Corps tweeted that the search of the involved area of Marmolada peak involved at least five helicopters and rescue dogs.

"There are five dead among the people hit by the detachment of the serac," the emergency service's initial tweet said, referring to a technical term for a pinnacle of a glacier.

"There are eight injured, two of them in grave condition."

The emergency dispatch service, which is based in the nearby Veneto region, said 18 people who were above the area where the ice struck will be evacuated by the Alpine rescue corps.

The dispatch service said the avalanche consisted of a "pouring down of snow, ice and rock".

Read more: British Army hit by cyber-attack as Twitter account retweets about ape-themed NFTs

Read more: Second woman killed by shark off Egypt's red sea coast

Marmolada, towering about about 11,000 feet, is the highest peak in the eastern Dolomites.

"A breaking away of rock provoked the opening of a crevasse on the glacier, leaving about 15 people involved," the emergency dispatchers tweeted.

The Alpine rescue service said in a tweet that the segment broke off near Punta Rocca (Rock Point), "along the itinerary normally used to reach the peak."

Italy's heatwave could be partially to blame for the incident
Italy's heatwave could be partially to blame for the incident. Picture: Getty

It was not immediately clear what caused the section of ice to break away and rush down the peak's slope.

But the intense heat wave gripping Italy since late June could be a factor, Mr Milan told RAI state TV.

"The heat is unusual," Mr Milan said, noting that temperatures in recent days on the peak had topped 10C.

"That's extreme heat" for the peak, Mr Milan said. "Clearly it's something abnormal."

The injured were flown to several hospitals in the regions of Trentino-Alto Adige and Veneto, according to rescue services.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The British Army's social media accounts have been hacked

British Army hit by cyber-attack as Twitter account retweets about ape-themed NFTs

Terrified shoppers fled after a shooting in a Copenhagen mall

'Several' people killed in shooting at Copenhagen shopping mall

The alleged incident happened on Manchester's Bloom Street

Boy, 14, arrested on suspicion of rape after 'incident' at Manchester nightclub

Eco protesters stormed the track and were dragged out the way of oncoming cars

'Dangerous' eco protesters storm track at British GP after '3-car pile-up' halts race

A caller told LBC that 'no show' job hunters were fuelling chaos at airports

‘No-show’ job-hunters fuelling airport chaos and delays, recruitment insider says

The government is to announce plans to ensure all new public buildings have male and female toilets

New schools, hospitals shops and offices must have single-sex toilets, Govt to confirm

A fire broke out on the roof of a block in Bromley

Over 100 people evacuated after blaze in south east London tower block

Residents in a number of Sydney suburbs were ordered to evacuate

Thousands flee their homes as flooding hits Sydney

Peter Brook has been described as one of the 'great renovators' of contemporary theatrer

Theatre visionary Peter Brook dies aged 97

Therese Coffey said the PM was "not aware of specific allegations" about Chris Pincher

Boris Johnson 'not aware of specific allegations' made against Pincher, minister says

A woman died after losing an arm and a leg in a shark attack off the coast of Hurghada, Egypt

Second woman killed by shark off Egypt's red sea coast

Nick Kyrgios made it through to the last 16 after the fiery clash on court

Nick Kyrgios called ‘evil bully’ by Tsitsipas after 'box office' Wimbledon encounter

Passengers queueing at Heathrow's Terminal 2 earlier this week

Airport chaos: security checks for new workers fast-tracked

Boris Johnson is accused of ignoring warnings about appointing Chris Pincher

PM accused of 'turning blind eye to Chris Pincher warnings' as more allegations emerge

A former royal protection officer has claimed Prince Andrew had an "intimate relationship" with Ghislaine Maxwell (pictured in insert with Virginia Giuffre), giving her unfettered access to the royal residence

Prince Andrew gave Ghislaine Maxwell 'unrestricted access to Palace,' ex-officer claims

Exclusive
Daughter of Roe v Wade plaintiff says mum 'would be devastated' about Supreme Court ruling

Daughter of Roe v Wade plaintiff says mum 'would be devastated' about Supreme Court ruling

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chris Pincher says he is seeking medical support after getting "far too drunk" at the Carlton Club in London

Tory MP Chris Pincher seeking 'professional medical support' after 'groping' allegations
Holiday makers have been met with huge queues at major UK airports

More travel chaos as 'fuel issue' halts Heathrow departures and more flights axed
The government says the plans would mean people could buy bigger homes than they would have otherwise

Government draws up plan for mortgages that your kids pay for after you die
An average of 23,000 parking tickets are being dished out by private parking firms every day

Govt 'to end rip-off parking' as 23,000 tickets dished out by private firms a day
Oscar Pistorius has met with the father of Reeva Steenkamp

Oscar Pistorius meets victim Reeva Steenkamp's father in a bid for parole
Luiz Da Silva Neto drugged two men and sexually assaulted them

Man guilty of drugging and raping two straight men as cops fear there may be more victims
Holiday makers have been met with huge queues at major UK airports

'Disorganised hell': Chaos at UK airports as holidaymakers face 3-hour security queues
Boris Johnson has agreed that the Conservative whip should be suspended from Chris Pincher

PM faces backlash for delay suspending MP over 'disturbing groping' allegations
Two police officers were sacked after making several inappropriate jokes, including about the Duchess of Sussex

Cops sacked from Met over racist joke about Meghan Markle

'It's double standards!': Neil Parish says whip should be withdrawn from Chris Pincher

'Double standards!': Neil Parish slams govt for not withdrawing whip from Chris Pincher

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rachel Johnson verbally abused as PM's sister

Rachel Johnson verbally abused as PM's sister - 'He swore at me - the C word!'
Natasha Devon on why 'I don’t care' isn't a helpful response to those who come out as LGBTQ+

Natasha Devon on why 'I don’t care' isn't helpful to those who come out as LGBTQ+
NHS leader brands 'new' hospital pledge 'misleading' but will take 'anything to be honest'

NHS leader brands 'new' hospital pledge 'misleading' but will take 'anything to be honest'
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 3/7 | Watch again

'Mafia-like' loyalty, and a toxic culture of power: Ben Kentish's inside view on the culture of Westminster

'Mafia-like' loyalty and a toxic 'power' culture: Ben Kentish's inside view on Westminster
LBC Views: Gina Davidson says Nicola Sturgeon has surprised everyone with her bold referendum announcement - but that it's a huge gamble

LBC Views: Nicola Sturgeon's independence grenade could blow up in her face
Ben Kentish's Nato anlysis

LBC Views: Nato will need to do much more if it is to stop Putin
'I won't be shopping in Sainsbury's again but I went back for my apology'

Mum slams supermarket after being told off by worker for breastfeeding in car park
'It's not govt policy to arm Taiwan': Foreign Affairs Committee Chair on Liz Truss' gaffe

'It's not govt policy to arm Taiwan': Foreign Affairs Committee Chair on Liz Truss' gaffe
Simon Marks

LBC Views: The White House official who has become a folk hero

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London