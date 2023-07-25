‘We're married!’: Gladiators star Jet ties the knot in intimate ceremony after supermarket meet-cute with wife

25 July 2023, 21:03

Jet announced the pair have officially tied the knot.
Jet announced the pair have officially tied the knot. Picture: Alamy/Youtube

By Jenny Medlicott

Gladiators icon Jet has revealed she’s tied the knot a year after meeting her partner in a supermarket as she says she was previously ‘put off relationships for life’.

The Gladiators star, real name Diane Youdale, 53, opened up about her secret ceremony with just six friends and family in attendance during a recent interview.

“We're married! We kept it very very quiet. Literally nine people on the planet knew. We wanted to keep it really tiny,” she told Closer magazine.

“It was casual, I didn't wear a dress. I wore a nice boho-type top, trousers and a beautiful pair of sandals.

“Zoe wore her chinos, brogues and a nice shirt with a waistcoat. She looked ever so smart, I cried a lot.”

Jet appeared on iconic TV show Gladiators between 1992 and 1996.

Opening up about their marriage, newlywed Jet and her now-wife Zoe celebrated their nuptials with a ‘mini-moon’ to Northumbria, but the pair have plans lined up to travel around the country and celebrate with friends - including some former Gladiator co-stars.

Jet previously revealed she met her now-wife in a supermarket while she was doing a food shop, as Zoe walked up and introduced herself.

Read more: Florence Pugh's nude scene in Oppenheimer censored with digital black dress in Middle East and India releases

Read more: Jeremy Clarkson warns some bottles of his Hawkstone cider could explode as health chiefs issue disposal advice

Jet with her new wife Zoe.
Jet with her new wife Zoe. Picture: Youtube

Speaking on podcast Chillin With Ice, she said Zoe approached her with the opener: “I think you're the most beautiful woman I've ever seen.”

And that was where it all began for the pair as sparks flew on their eventual date, with Jet adding how she was taken away by Zoe’s sense of humour.

It seems Zoe was also a fan long before they met, as Jet added how her wife had mentioned she had a crush on her when she was on the nineties show.

The Gladiators star’s new romance with wife Zoe also led her to open up about her sexuality.

She said: “I've always been very relaxed about my sexuality whether I was aware of it or not.”

Also adding she “never felt tied to any one sexual identity”.

Jet, aka Diane, was a star on the nineties show Gladiators.
Jet, aka Diane, was a star on the nineties show Gladiators. Picture: Alamy

The Gladiators’ star also said on the podcast she had previously been “put off relationships for life” after a relationship she moved to the North of England for ended badly.

But now Jet is totally smitten, announcing their engagement earlier this month, Jet said: “Just over a year ago, a gorgeous lady approached me in my local supermarket. And over a year later, we're going to get married.”

It comes after it was announced last month that the legendary nineties show will be making a comeback to British telly later this year.

