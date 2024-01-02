Mystery deepens as witness 'spotted missing Gloria Ann Clarke, 80, at bus stop 15 minutes after she vanished'

2 January 2024, 15:32

Gloria Ann Clarke
Gloria Ann Clarke. Picture: Cleveland Police

By Emma Soteriou

A witness has claimed to have spotted a missing 80-year-old woman at a bus stop 15 minutes after she was said to have vanished.

Rescue teams are scouring the River Tees with hopes of finding Gloria Ann Clarke, who went missing on New Year's Eve.

Police said they believed she may have entered the water and so are focusing their investigations on the river and the surrounding area.

Ms Clarke was last seen leaving Meadowfield Drive in Eaglescliffe at around 5.45am on December 31.

A bystander claimed to have spoken to Ms Clarke 15 minutes later at a bus stop on Yarm Road.

Responding to Cleveland Police's social media post, the witness said: "This lady was in a bus stop on Yarm road yesterday morning at 6am.

"I was walking my dog and said good morning to her - she replied to me."

Read more: Shocking footage captures moment student, 23, drives at fiance repeatedly before killing him after losing temper

Read more: Five killed on coast guard aircraft that crashed into Japanese passenger plane carrying hundreds of people

Ms Clarke was last seen wearing a blue Regatta coat with a poppy badge and black Skechers.

A police cordon has since been set up along True Lovers Walk and a helicopter was seen searching over the area.

The original appeal from the force said: "Cleveland Police is urgently appealing for help to trace missing 80-year-old Gloria Ann Clarke from Eaglescliffe.

"Gloria was last seen leaving Meadowfield Drive in Eaglescliffe at around 5.45am this morning (31st December).

"She was last seen wearing a blue Regatta coat with a poppy badge and black Skechers trainers."

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 254776.

