GMB presenter 'mugged, racially assaulted and spat on' in central London

GMB presenter Noel Phillips has revealed he was "mugged, racially assaulted, and spat on" in central London. Picture: Instagram/Twitter @Noel_Phillips

By Sophie Barnett

Good Morning Britain news presenter Noel Phillips has today revealed he was "mugged, racially assaulted, and spat on" in central London, leaving him "shaken".

The North America correspondent posted on Twitter that an alleged thief attacked him in a central London street in the early hours of Saturday.

He shared a photo of a man being pinned to the ground by two Met Police officers.

In the post, Mr Phillips thanked officers Sergeant Clark & PC Busson for helping "catch and detain" the alleged attacker.

Thanks for all your messages. I know in hindsight I probably should not have chased my attacker - but adrenaline got the best of me. I’m really grateful though to the officers who happened to be driving along and came to my rescue. London is a beautiful city. Hate will never win. — Noel Phillips (@Noel_Phillips) September 3, 2022

Today, the journalist posted on Twitter: "I was mugged, racially assaulted, and spat on yesterday on a busy street in central London. I'm ok. Just shaken.

"Thanks to Sgt Clark & PC Busson from @metpoliceuk Euston town centre team for helping me catch and detain the ruthless thief."

The Metropolitan police said a 17-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and for a racially aggravated public order offence after comments were made.

He remains in custody.

A spokesperson for the Met said: "A man has been arrested after officers on patrol in central London intervened following a robbery.

"At approximately 02:15hrs on Saturday, 3 September, officers on patrol in New Oxford Street, WC1 were alerted to the incident.

"A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of robbery and for a racially aggravated public order offence after comments were made. He remains in custody.

"The man who was robbed was not injured.

"Enquiries into the circumstances continue."

Mr Phillips received kind words from colleagues in the industry and fans who rushed to show support.

BBC News presenter Rich Preston said: "Noel, I am so so sorry. I’m glad you feel ok but please do give yourself time and take it easy. Very glad this person was caught. I’m so sorry this happened. Sending lots of love."