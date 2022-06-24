‘Goat of Kyiv’ leaves 40 Russians injured after setting off grenade booby trap

A goat set off a series of Russian booby traps in Ukraine (file image). Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

At least 40 Russian soldiers were injured in Ukraine after a rambunctious goat set off a booby-trap of grenades attached to a tripwire.

The goat’s ‘chaotic’ movements set off the tripwire while troops were placing traps around a hospital in Zaporizhzhia in south-eastern Ukraine.

The goat had escaped from a farm in the village of Kinski Rozdory before triggering the bomb.

Ukrainian defence intelligence chiefs said grenades had been pinned around the perimeter of a local hospital but the goat wandered towards them, triggering a trip-wire that set off the grenades, injuring dozens of troops.

“As a result of the goat’s ‘chaotic’ movements, the animal ‘disposed of’ several grenades,” the Defense Intelligence wrote.

“As a result of a chain reaction, several (Russians) sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity.”

The goat has been dubbed the ‘goat of Kyiv’ in a reference to the Ghost of Kyiv, a pilot credited with shooting down multiple Russian planes during Russia’s invasion.

It is not known if the goat survived.