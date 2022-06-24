‘Goat of Kyiv’ leaves 40 Russians injured after setting off grenade booby trap

24 June 2022, 16:24

A goat set off a series of Russian booby traps in Ukraine (file image)
A goat set off a series of Russian booby traps in Ukraine (file image). Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

At least 40 Russian soldiers were injured in Ukraine after a rambunctious goat set off a booby-trap of grenades attached to a tripwire.

The goat’s ‘chaotic’ movements set off the tripwire while troops were placing traps around a hospital in Zaporizhzhia in south-eastern Ukraine.

The goat had escaped from a farm in the village of Kinski Rozdory before triggering the bomb.

Ukrainian defence intelligence chiefs said grenades had been pinned around the perimeter of a local hospital but the goat wandered towards them, triggering a trip-wire that set off the grenades, injuring dozens of troops.

“As a result of the goat’s ‘chaotic’ movements, the animal ‘disposed of’ several grenades,” the Defense Intelligence wrote. 

“As a result of a chain reaction, several (Russians) sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity.”

The goat has been dubbed the ‘goat of Kyiv’ in a reference to the Ghost of Kyiv, a pilot credited with shooting down multiple Russian planes during Russia’s invasion.

It is not known if the goat survived.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ian Blackford is still under pressure over his handling of sexual harassment allegations

Complainer in SNP Wesminster sexual harassment scandal wants new investigation

Breaking
The US Supreme Court has voted to overturn the historic Roe v Wade ruling.

Biden: 'Health and life of US women are now at risk' after Supreme Court abortion ruling

Andrew Marr said Tories wanting to challenge the PM should ‘do it now’

'If you're going to challenge Boris, do it now': Marr reacts to double by-election wipeout

James Watson has been jailed for 15 years for Rikki Neave's murder

Murderer who lured tragic Rikki Neave, 6, to his death jailed for 15 years

Primark in Romford

Two-week-old baby plunges down escalator in front of shoppers in Primark

The Met police is being investigated for seven more strip searches carried out on children

Watchdog to investigate 7 more instances of Met strip searching children as young as 14

Prince Charles and Boris Johnson were all smiles at a meeting in Rwanda.

Smile for the cameras: Charles and Boris meet face-to-face amid 'Rwanda row'

Londoners face more Tube strikes

London Underground faces summer of strikes as Tube workers vote for walkouts

The Government's new tool helps you find out how much National Insurance you will pay.

Will you pay less tax? Online calculator reveals if you'll be better off after NI changes

Allies rally round Boris in the wake of by-election humiliation

Allies battle to keep Boris afloat as PM goes swimming in wake of by-election humiliation

Russian invasion of Ukraine made Nato 'look again' at military capability, says defence chief

Russian invasion of Ukraine made Nato 'look again' at military capability, says defence chief
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar

Anas Sarwar claims Boris Johnson's by-election losses undermine SNP's independence drive

Katie Price has avoided jail after breaching a five-year restraining order against her ex-husband Kieran Hayler's fiancée Michelle Penticost.

Katie Price dodges jail after breaching restraining order against ex-husband's fiancée

Anita Alvarez fainted underwater during a competition and was rescued by her coach

'Uh oh, I don't feel great': Drowning swimmer breaks silence after coach's dramatic rescue

There's an 'ethical and political vacuum in No10', says former chief of staff

There's an 'ethical and political vacuum in No10', says former chief of staff

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak on a visit to Aberdeen.

Sunak denies 'syphoning' oil and gas profits to 'bankroll' Treasury plans

Latest News

See more Latest News

Spain Morocco Migrants

Five migrants killed and scores injured during bid to reach Spanish enclave
Supreme Court Abortion

Right to abortion overturned by US Supreme Court

Turkey Wildfire

Wildfire close to Turkish resort ‘largely under control’

Brazil Amazon

Indigenous groups mourn Amazon expert killed alongside UK journalist
Cop26 – Glasgow

UN chief warns of ‘catastrophe’ due to global food shortage

Spain Morocco Migrants

130 migrants breach border between Morocco and Spanish enclave
Italy Pompeii Turtle

Remains of pregnant tortoise shed light on Pompeii’s destruction
Afghanistan Earthquake

Aftershock hits eastern Afghanistan after quake death toll rises to 1,150
Norway Bow and Arrow attack

Norwegian sentenced to psychiatric care after bow-and-arrow murders
The sculpture of prominent Italian poet Dante Alighieri is protected by sandbags, on Vladimir’s Hill in Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian army to retreat from battered city to avoid encirclement

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien shatters Rees-Mogg's Brexit-praise for dodging phone charger rules

James O'Brien blasts Rees-Mogg's Brexit-praise for dodging phone charger rules
Andrew Marr has suggested there could be a clash between Prince Charles and Boris Johnson.

Charles vs Boris on Rwanda Migrants: A fly on the wall is getting very excited
Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'

Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'
Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'

Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'
'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance

'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance
James O'Brien schools Leave voter who asks him to stop mentioning Brexit

James O'Brien schools Leave voter who asks him to stop mentioning Brexit
Andrew Marr said he would pay "good money" to see RMT leader Mick Lynch and Boris Johnson "go nose-to-nose"

Andrew Marr: I'd pay good money to see Mick Lynch go nose-to-nose with the PM
'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU staff to avoid Brexit 'headache'

'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU staff to avoid Brexit 'headache'
Shelagh Fogarty caller 'ashamed' to say he voted for Brexit

'I just feel so much regret': Shelagh Fogarty caller 'ashamed' to say he voted for Brexit
Andrew Marr mocked the Tories' position of attacking Labour for strikes

'I've had it up to here with this Labour government!' Marr on rail strikes 'blame game'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London