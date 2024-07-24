GoFundMe for girl, 11, left orphaned when she lost parents and two sisters in Wakefield crash passes £300k

The girl's mum, dad, and two little sisters died in the crash along with a motorbike rider and pillion passenger. Picture: GoFundMe

By Asher McShane

A GoFundMe for an 11-year-old girl who lost her whole family in a horrific car crash has passed £300,000 - more than 100 times the original target.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Poppie Roller was left orphaned when her parents’ car burst into flames in a head-on collision with a motorbike near Wakefield.

The crash killed six people including her parents and two younger sisters.

Her family were heading out for a walk at the time of the crash - and she was playing at a friend’s house.

Christopher and Janine Barton, who recently celebrated their 25th anniversary, were riding the motorbike when it crashed. The couple died at the scene.

Family friend Paul Hepple, 37, set up a fund for the girl to help with her living costs, expenses, education, counselling and long-term wellbeing. It has raised over £300,000 in a matter of days.

Poppie’s aunt will take care of her in future.

The father of Shane, Graham Roller, paid tribute to his son, his partner and granddaughters, saying they were an ‘amazing family’.

He wrote: "On Sunday we lost part of our family, Shane Roller, Shannen Morgan and two beautiful little grand daughters in a terrible car accident.

"Shane wasn’t just a son but an amazing father and he had a heart of gold. Shannen our daughter-in-law was funny and was also an amazing mum and they thought the world of their little family.

"They will be very much missed by everyone that knew them, but they will always be in our hearts and thoughts forever.

"Fly high and stay safe together. Love you more than words can say."

In an update on the GoFundMe, Mr Hepple wrote: "Regarding the donations, I want to assure you that every penny will go directly to Poppie’s new guardian, her auntie. Poppie will be staying and living with her auntie, who is an amazing, loving, and capable guardian.

"She will be entirely responsible for managing the donations, ensuring that all funds are used for Poppie’s well-being, including her living expenses, education, and any counseling she may need.

"Additionally, some of the funds may be used for the funeral expenses for Poppie’s family if they choose to. Thank you all once again for your incredible generosity and support. Your contributions are making a significant difference in Poppie’s life, providing her with the stability and care she needs during this difficult time."

The horrific crash happened near the village of Nermillerdam between Barnsley and Wakefield.

To donate to the GoFundme page visit this link

The GoFundMe page states the surviving daughter “lost her whole world in an instant". Picture: Facebook

In an update on Tuesday, Mr Hepple said he was "deeply grateful" for the donations.

"The love and support we have received from all of you have been truly overwhelming, and we are deeply grateful."

Regarding the donations, he reassured donors that every penny will go directly to the girl's new guardian, her aunt.

He said her aunt will ensure all funds are used for her well-being, including her living expenses, education, and any counseling she may need.

Additionally, some of the funds may be used for the funeral expenses for the family.

"Thank you all once again for your incredible generosity and support," he added.

Read more: Parents of missing 23-year-old Jack O'Sullivan, who vanished nearly 4 months ago, say 'it’s getting worse & worse'

Read more: Ryanair to slash summer fares as profits decline

The crash occurred between a Ford Focus and the motorbike. Picture: Alamy

Shane’s brother Callum took to social media to say he was ‘lost for words’ following the harrowing incident.

He wrote: “I'm absolutely heartbroken. I'm gonna miss all of you! It's absolutely broken my heart and it's absolutely broken both sides of the family.

“You all had a heart of gold and gonna miss you all like crazy!

"My heart goes out to Shannen's side of the family and mine! We are all in absolute shock!”

"My heart is ripped into a million pieces!!!

"The GoFundMe page states the surviving daughter “lost her whole world in an instant.”

He also claimed the motorbike had been on the wrong side of the road.

Read more: Boy, 15, shot dead during ‘family dun day’ at London park - as six arrested

The collision - involving two vehicles - happened on the A61 Barnsley Road between Staincross, Barnsley, and Newmillerdam, Wakefield. Picture: Alamy

The crash between a Ford Focus and the motorbike occurred on the A61 between Staincross, Barnsley, and Newmillerdam, Wakefield.

Emergency services received reports of the incident at 3.54pm, West Yorkshire Police said.

A man, a woman, a boy and a girl who were travelling in the car were confirmed dead at the scene.

Another man and a woman, the motorcyclist and pillion passenger, also died in the crash.

The road has been closed between Shaw Lane and Warren Lane and is likely to remain shut for some time, police said.

Superintendent Alan Travis, of Wakefield District Police, said: "This is an absolutely tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of six lives.

"Our thoughts go out to the families of those who have died who we are working with to provide support at this time."

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101