Golden Globe Awards: Full list of nominations revealed as Kate Winslet and Daniel Craig among Brits to earn recognition

9 December 2024, 15:07

riana Grande attends the "Journey Through Oz" Tour to celebrate the Australian premiere of "Wicked" at State Theatre
riana Grande attends the "Journey Through Oz" Tour to celebrate the Australian premiere of "Wicked" at State Theatre. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Kiera Knightley, Hugh Grant and Daniel Craig are among a slew of British stars to earn nominations for the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The nominations for the annual film and television awards were announced on Monday, with musical Emilia Perez leading the way with a whopping ten nominations.

It was followed by historical drama The Brutalist with seven nominations.

Among the British stars to earn recognition were Eddie Redmayne for his role in spy thriller Day Of The Jackal and Kate Winslet, who earned nominations in both the TV and film categories for The Regime and Lee.

Oscar winner Gary Oldman received a nomination for his role in the Apple TV series Slow Horses, Daniel Craig earned a nod for his turn in Luca Guadagnino’s Queer.

Selena Gomez earned a nomination for her role in Emilia Pérez
Selena Gomez earned a nomination for her role in Emilia Pérez. Picture: Getty

Hugh Grant will be hoping to take home a gong for his villainous performance in horror flick Heretic.

One name that might surprise some is Robbie Williams, who earned a nomination for his performance in Better Man, where he is portrayed as a computer-generated chimp. Colin Firth was also nominated for the Batman spin-off The Penguin.

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood earned nominations in today’s announcement, including, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Angelina Jolie, Denzel Washington, Ariana Grande, Glen Powell and Selena Gomez.

Emilia Perez star Gomez earned a nod in both the TV and film categories.

Meanwhile, Grande earned her first Golden Globe for her role in musical adaptation Wicked.

British star Cynthia Erivo received a nod for best female actor in a motion picture musical or comedy

The winners of the Golden Globes will be announced on Sunday, January 5.

Hugh Grant attends the "Heretic" premiere
Hugh Grant attends the "Heretic" premiere. Picture: Getty

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best Motion Picture (drama)

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Best motion picture (Musical or Comedy)

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Cinematic and box office achievement

Deadpool & Wolverine

Inside Out 2

Gladiator 2

Wicked

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

The Wild Robot

Twisters

Alien: Romulus

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (Drama)

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (Drama)

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Kate Winslet, Lee

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (Musical or Comedy)

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell, Hit Man

Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (Musical or Comedy)

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Zendaya, Challengers

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Yura Borisov, Anora

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Best director

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet , The Brutalist

Edward Berger, Conclave

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

Best screenplay

Emilia Pérez

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

The Substance

Conclave

Best original score

The Brutalist

Conclave

The Wild Robot

Emilia Pérez

Challengers

Dune: Part Two

Best original song

The Last Showgirl – Beautiful That Way

Challengers – Compress/Repress

Emilia Pérez – El Mal

Better Man” – Forbidden Road

The Wild Robot – Kiss the Sky

Emilia Pérez – Mi Camino

Best motion picture (Non-English language)

All We Imagine as Light – India

Emilia Pérez – France

The Girl With the Needle – Denmark

I’m Still Here – Brazil

The Seed of the Sacred Fig – Germany

Vermiglio – Italy

Best motion picture (Animated)

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best television series (Drama)

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Squid Game

Best television series (Musical or Comedy)

Hacks

Abbott Elementary

Only Murders in the Building

Nobody Wants This

The Gentlemen

The Bear

Best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (Drama)

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (Drama)

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley, Black Doves

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (Musical or Comedy)

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin, Only Murders

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (Musical or Comedy)

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

Jean Smart, Hacks

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Naomi Watts, Feud Capote vs. the Swans

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Diego Luna, La Máquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Best performance in a stand-up comedy on television

Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was

Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die

Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking

Adam Sandler, Love You

Ali Wong, Single Lady

Ramy Youssef, More Feelings

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Travel

UK train fares are 'the highest in Europe', study finds

Breaking
Referee David Coote has been sacked.

Premier League referee David Coote sacked with immediate effect after investigation into his conduct

Nasen Saadi has been accused of murdering Amie Gray

'Stop, I've got children': Desperate plea of woman stabbed to death in 'random' attack on Bournemouth beach

An explosive eruption at the summit vent of Kanlaon volcano, as seen from Mansalanao in Negros Occidental province, Philippines

Philippine volcano eruption sends villagers fleeing for safety

Syrian opposition fighters man a checkpoint in Damascus, Syria

Syrian premier says government still functioning but challenges loom

Foresterhill Road, where the attack took place

Woman, 41, mauled to death by dog in flat, as animal put down

Syrians wait to cross into Syria from Turkey at the Cilvegozu border gate, near the town of Antakya, southern Turkey

Hundreds of Syrians line up at Turkish border crossing awaiting return home

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during his meeting with chairman of the German Christian Democratic Party Friedrich Merz in Kyiv, Ukraine

Zelensky open to Western troops providing security for end to war in Ukraine

Two people have died following an explosion in Florence.

Two dead and nine injured after fuel depot explodes near Florence

Bangladesh India

Bangladesh and India hold talks aimed at defusing tensions over alleged attacks

Michail Antonio remains in hospital.

Michail Antonio's first words after horror crash revealed as West Ham star undergoes surgery

Schoolgirl Elianne Andam was stabbed in the neck by her pal's ex-boyfriend in a row over a teddy bear, a court heard

Schoolgirl Elianne Andam, 15, stabbed in the neck ‘by friend’s ex-boyfriend in row over teddy bear’

The wrecked nose section of the Pan-Am Boeing 747 lies in field following the explosion

Lockerbie plane wreckage parts moved to US ahead of trial of alleged bomb maker

Amie Gray, 34, died after being stabbed on Bournemouth beach in May this year

Woman ‘butchered in savage and random attack’ on Bournemouth beach, court hears

Ayub Qassim met Slater on the night before he vanished.

Drug dealer who spent final hours with Jay Slater breaks silence on their last meeting

A patient is given a swine flu vaccinati

Flu cases 'skyrocketing', especially in children, as health leaders urge people to get jab ahead of 'challenging' winter

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man died after a 'disturbance' on Birkbeck Road Acton

Murder investigation launched after man killed in west London, as 'shots heard' on street

n

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy shares TikTok tribute to late One Direction star - but later deletes it
HTS have taken control of Syria

Who are Syrian rebels Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, HTS - and what do they want?

Indonesia Floods Landslides

Ten bodies recovered after flash floods hit Indonesian villages

Asma Al Assad with her husband Bashar Al Assad

What next for Assad's British wife? Could she return to the UK?

An Israeli soldier stands guard at a security fence near the so-called Alpha Line that separates the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights from Syria

Israel says it has struck suspected chemical weapons sites in Syria

A man died after a 'disturbance' on Birkbeck Road Acton

Man dies and two hurt after ‘disturbance’ in street in west London

Sednaya Prison

'Iron press' used 'to crush prisoners in Assad's 'human slaughterhouse' is uncovered amid race to free Syria inmates
c

Appeal for witnesses with 'vital' information after murder of top chef Mussie Imnetu at Notting Hill Carnival
A Taiwan national flag flutters near the Taipei 101 building at the National Dr Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan

Taiwan says China sent naval ships into nearby waters before anticipated drills

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has revealed 'anxiety' at carrying the weight of St Edward's Crown during his coronation in May 2023.

King reveals 'anxiety' about carrying weight of the crown while talking to attendees from mother's anointing
King Charles and Queen Camilla reveal 2024 royal Christmas card

King Charles and Queen Camilla unveil royal Christmas card

The 6-year-old prince left a sweet message for his grandparents.

Prince Louis leaves touching tribute to grandparents at Christmas carol service

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News