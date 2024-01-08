Oppenheimer and Succession sweep Golden Globes - see full list of winners

8 January 2024, 05:40

Stars at the Golden Globes
Stars at the Golden Globes. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Oppenheimer and Succession are among the films and TV shows to have taken home a series of awards at this year's Golden Globes.

It has been months since the 'Barbenheimer' craze, but with the awards season now well and truly under way, film buffs have been turning their attention to see if their favourite films and stars take home a gong.

See the full list of films and TV show winners at the 2024 Golden Globes below.

Movies

Oppenheimer won big at the Golden Globes
Oppenheimer won big at the Golden Globes. Picture: Getty

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Oppenheimer WINNER

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things WINNER

Best Performance by a Male Actor – Motion Picture, Drama

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer WINNER

Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers

Best Performance by a Female Actor – Motion Picture, Drama

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon WINNER

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening – Nyad

Greta Lee – Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla

Best Performance by a Male Actor – Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy

Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet – Wonka

Matt Damon – Air

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers WINNER

Joaquin Phoenix – Beau is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best Performance by a Female Actor – Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy

Fantasia Barrino – The Colour Purple

Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman – May December

Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things WINNER

The cast and director of Poor Things
The cast and director of Poor Things. Picture: Getty

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe – Poor Things

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer WINNER

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Charles Melton – May December

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Colour Purple

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Julianne Moore – May December

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers WINNER

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Greta Gerwig – Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer WINNER

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song – Past Lives

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Barbie – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Poor Things – Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon – Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Past Lives – Celine Song

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari WINNER

Best Picture – Animated

The Boy and the Heron WINNER

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros Movie

SuzumeWish

Best Picture – Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall (France) WINNER

Fallen Leaves (Finland)

Io Capitano (Italy)

Past Lives (USA)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Zone of Interest (UK/USA)

Best Score – Motion Picture

Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson WINNER

Poor Things – Jerskin Fendrix

Killers of the Flower Moon – Robbie Robertson

The Zone of Interest – Mica Levi

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Daniel Pemberton

The Boy and the Heron – Joe Hisaishi

Best Song – Motion Picture

“Addicted to Romance” – She Came to Me (Bruce Springsteen)

“Dance the Night” – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin)

“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)

“Peaches” — The Super Mario Bros Movie (Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker)

“Road to Freedom” – Rustin (Lenny Kravitz)

“What Was I Made For?” – Barbie (Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell) WINNER

Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie WINNER

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Television

US actor Jeremy Allen White, US actress Ayo Edebiri and US actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach pose in the press room with the award fore Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy "The Bear"
US actor Jeremy Allen White, US actress Ayo Edebiri and US actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach pose in the press room with the award fore Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy "The Bear". Picture: Getty

Best Drama Series

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession WINNER

Best Musical/Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

BarryThe Bear WINNER

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture

All the Light We Cannot See

BEEF WINNER

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travellers

Lessons in Chemistry

Best Performance by a Female Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture

Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen – Love & Death

Juno Temple – Fargo

Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers

Ali Wong — BEEF WINNER

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki poses with the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television for "The Crown"
Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki poses with the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television for "The Crown". Picture: Getty

Best Performance by a Male Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travellers

Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm – Fargo

Woody Harrelson – White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun – BEEF WINNER

Best Performance by a Female Actor on Television – Drama Series

Helen Mirren – 1923

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession WINNER

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Emma Stone – The Curse

Best Performance by a Male Actor on Television – Drama Series

Brian Cox – Succession

Kieran Culkin – Succession WINNER

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Dominic West – The Crown

Best Performance by a Female Actor on Television – Musical/Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear WINNER

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Elle Fanning – The Great

Best Performance by a Male Actor on Television – Musical/Comedy Series

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear WINNER

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television – Television Series

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown WINNER

J Smith Cameron – Succession

Billie Eilish – Swarm

Abby Elliott – The Bear

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television – Television Series

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession WINNER

James Marsden – Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Alan Ruck – Succession

Alexander Skarsgård – Succession

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy

Ricky Gervais – Ricky Gervais: Armageddon WINNER

Trevor Noah – Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock – Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer – Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman – Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes – Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

