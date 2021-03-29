Golfers greet easing of lockdown by teeing off a minute after midnight

29 March 2021, 06:30 | Updated: 29 March 2021, 08:20

Golfers teed off just after midnight on Monday morning
Golfers teed off just after midnight on Monday morning. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A group of golfers have greeted the easing of England's lockdown measures by hitting the fairways shortly after midnight.

Seven teams teed off at around 12:01am at the Morley Hayes Golf Club, near Derby.

They used luminous golf ball and floodlit greens to help them on their opening drives.

Golf is among the outdoor activities which can now take place in England after some coronavirus restrictions were lifted on Monday morning.

Read more: PM urges public to 'remain cautious' as England lockdown eases

Read more: UK passes 30 million first doses of Covid-19 vaccine

The idea for the nocturnal tee-off was made on a whim
The idea for the nocturnal tee-off was made on a whim. Picture: PA

Courses are now free to reopen along with football and cricket pitches, tennis and basketball courts, and outdoor swimming pools.

The seven-hole tournament was held to raise funds for the Nottingham Breast Cancer Research Centre

Andrew Allsop, managing director of Morley Hayes Golf Club, said the decision to go ahead with the nocturnal tee-off was made "on a whim".

Read more: Met Police warn against 'complacency' ahead of lockdown relaxation

Watch: 21une is 'not great day of liberation PM making it out to be', expert tells LBC

The golfers used glow-in-the-dark balls and floodlit greens
The golfers used glow-in-the-dark balls and floodlit greens. Picture: PA

He said: "It filled instantly, there was so much interest because I don't think there are any places in England that do night golf and we obviously want to try and get in the records that we're the first ones to reopen on 29 March.

"I think the buzz has been made even buzzier because it's such great weather forecast this week. All the fair-weather golfers, everyone's out and the tees booked from Monday morning first light, 6:30am, right through... and it's like that all week.

"We've been shut six months out of 12 so it's been very difficult but we'll survive and good times are ahead and like Captain Tom (Moore) said, tomorrow's another day, so I'm looking forward to it."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Swimming pools are amongst the outdoor sport facilities that are opening today.

Live updates as lockdown easing begins in England

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Merkel blames German ‘perfectionism’ for current virus woes

Indonesia refinery fire

Hundreds evacuated amid fire at oil refinery

Lawyer Eric Nelson, left, with former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin

Former police officer faces trial over death of George Floyd

Covid-19 was most likely passed to humans from bats via another animal, the draft study found

Covid 'most likely' passed to humans from bats via other animal, draft WHO study finds
Tug boats work to free the Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned Ever Given

Container ship stuck in Suez Canal ‘partially refloated’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Western nations must 'act collectively' to curb Chinese aggression, ex-Australian PM says

Western nations must 'act collectively' to curb Chinese aggression, ex-Australian PM says
Bristol Kill the Bill demonstrators 'protesting for everyone,' caller insists

Bristol Kill the Bill demonstrators 'protesting for everyone,' caller insists
David Lammy's searing criticism of scenes at Bristol 'Kill the Bill' protest

David Lammy's deep concern by scenes at Bristol 'Kill the Bill' protest
Companies complicit in Uighur abuses should be boycotted, Maajid Nawaz suggests

Companies complicit in Uighur abuses should be boycotted, Maajid Nawaz suggests
Drakeford: Boris Johnson's 'aggressive' Union Flag strategy 'feeds nationalism'

Boris Johnson's 'aggressive' Union Flag strategy 'feeds nationalism,' warns Mark Drakeford
Police used 'legitimate tactics' against Bristol protesters, police chief claims

Police used 'legitimate tactics' against Bristol protesters, police chief claims

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London