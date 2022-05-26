Breaking News

Goodfellas star Ray Liotta dies aged 67 'while filming new movie in Dominican Republic'

Ray Liotta has died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic aged 67. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Ray Liotta has died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic aged 67, according to reports.

According to Deadline, the iconic actor died on Thursday in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming the upcoming film Dangerous Waters.

It is not yet clear what he died of, but no foul play's suspected.

Liotta leaves behind a daughter, Karsen and his fiancé Jacy Nittolo.

Liotta's is most remembered for his 1990's role in Goodfellas in 1990, where he portrayed former Lucchese crime family member Henry Hill.

He also stared in films such as Field of Dreams, Cop Land, Corrina Corrina, Operation Dump Drop, Unforgettabble and Blow.

Liotta found fame playing Ray Sinclair in 1986 film Something Wild, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination.

In recent years Liotta appeared in The Many Saints Of Newark and starred alongside Taron Egerton in the Apple TV series Black Bird.

A statement from Mr Liotta's publicist said: "Ray Liotta passed away while in the Dominican Republic. Ray was shooting a movie called 'Dangerous Waters' on the island, and died in his sleep.

"There was nothing suspicious about the death, and no foul play is suspected. His fiancee Jacy Nittolo was with him while he was filming."

The star recently advertised his new movie Cocaine Bear on Instagram, writing: "Cocaine Bear follows an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of the white powder and goes on a coke-fueled rampage seeking more blow — and blood."

This story is being updated, more follows.