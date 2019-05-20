Google Blocks Huawei From Using Its Apps On Smartphones

A Huawei phone, which will no longer have access to Google apps. Picture: PA

Google has reportedly blocked the Chinese firm Huawei from using apps on its smartphones, which use the Android operating system.

The tech company is understood to have ended Huawei smartphones from accessing apps like Gmail, YouTube and Google Maps.

The move comes after the Trump administration banned US companies from selling their technology to Huawei, over spying concerns. Google says it has taken steps to "comply with the recent US government actions".

It means that existing customers will be able to update their phones and apps, but will not be able to update to any newer version of the Android operating system when it becomes available.

Lu Kang from the Chinese foreign ministry says his country will take measures to make sure its businesses' rights are safeguarded.

He said: "We urge the US to stop the wrong approach and create conditions for normal business cooperation between the two countries to avoid further impact on China - US economic and trade relations."

Huawei Android Users: What Happens Now

Customers with Huawei phones will still be able to use Android on their phones and update apps as normal.

However, they will not be able to update to any newer version of the Android operating system when it becomes available and will not get security updates of their operating system.

Apps such as Gmail, YouTube and Google Maps will be removed from the Google Play Store, so future Huawei devices will not have access to them.