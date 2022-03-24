Gordon Ramsay reignites feud after saying he 'cant stand' the Cornish

24 March 2022, 15:41 | Updated: 24 March 2022, 16:10

Gordon Ramsay's £4.4million beachside mansion in Rock on the north Cornwall coast.
Gordon Ramsay's £4.4million beachside mansion in Rock on the north Cornwall coast. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Gordon Ramsay has reignited a feud with neighbours at his second home in Cornwall after saying he "can't stand" the Cornish.

The outspoken chef, who angered locals after he and his family fled to their second home in Daymer Bay for the duration of lockdown, said he "absolutely loves" Cornwall but "can't stand" the Cornish.

Discussing his dream dish to make, Gordon said: "I would go down to the beautiful Cornish coast and get a little line-caught seabass and do that with a little light crushed potatoes. Trust me I absolutely love Cornwall, it's just the Cornish I can't stand."

The Kitchen Nightmares star was quizzed on his comment on BBC Radio 2 but he refused to apologise, doubling down and saying: "I promise I did mean it."

There have been calls for the famous chef to apologise for his comments, with some accusing him of spreading hate.

Read more: Sunak mocked for filling 'Sainsbury's worker's' Kia and struggling with contactless card

Read more: P&O Ferries boss admits firm 'chose' to break the law by sacking 800 workers

Dick Cole, the leader of Cornish nationalist party Mebyon Kernow, said he was "disappointed" by Gordon's "divisive comments" and "lack of respect" for the Cornish people.

He wrote on Twitter: "It is shocking that he deems it OK to make such a public statement that he would presumably not make about other national or ethnic groups.

“It does need to be pointed out that the Cornish are protected as a ‘national minority’ – just like the Welsh and Scots – through the Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities. I sincerely hope he will reflect on his words and apologise."

Others slammed the chef on social media, saying they "can't stand him either".

Jo Pearce, who lives on a farm in Feock, near Falmouth, said: "Well the feeling is entirely mutual."

The famous chef received backlash from locals after he took his family to their second home in Cornwall when the Government told people to stay at home.

He was allegedly seen visiting Newquay and Rock, despite there being strict lockdown rules in place at the time.

The Hell's Kitchen star recently said to Radio Times that the family had an "amazing" time in Cornwall. But he was perplexed by negative reaction from locals.

“God knows why we took so much s*** from the Cornish," he said.

“We lived down there; we just hadn’t been down there for a long time. We didn’t sneak down there at all. We got there at an appropriate time and had an absolutely amazing time."

Gordon's spokesman told the Mail Online: "Gordon has made these tongue-in-cheek comments many, many times.

He added: "Always, very clearly, said in good humour and seen that way by the majority."

