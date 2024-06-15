Gordon Ramsay 'lucky to be alive' as star shows off shocking injuries after being involved 'brutal' cycling accident

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay says he is "lucky to be alive" after being involved in a horrific cycling accident that left him with extensive bruising across his body.

The Hell's Kitchen star, 57, took to social media to liken himself to a "purple potato" after coming off his bike during a ride in the US.

Revealing the extent of his horrific injuries, the chef sent out a plea ahead of Father's Day to all cyclists on the importance of wearing a helmet and that the simple safety device had "saved his life".

Speaking directly to his 17.4 million Instagram followers, Ramsay lifted his shirt to reveal his purple torso - the result of the crash which took place in Connecticut during a trip to America.

"I want to share a very important message with you all," he began, before describing his love of cycling and competing in triathlons and Iron Man events.

Likening himself to a "purple potato" following the collision, the television star thanked "all the doctors, nurses and staff at Lawerence + Memorial Hospital in New London who looked after me and checked me out."

He went on to describe how he was "most thankful for my helmet that saved my life".

'I'm doing ok and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato," he explained speaking to camera.

The star's hands could be seen to twitch anxiously as he described the accident, admitted he was "in pain" following the crash.

"Sound ON and plz Swipe through…..with #FathersDay tomorrow I have very important message for all the dads out there…WEAR A HELMET !" he wrote in the video's accompanying caption.

"This week I had a really bad accident while riding my bike in Connecticut. I’m doing ok and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato.

"I’m thankful for all the doctors, nurses and staff at Lawerence + Memorial Hospital in New London who looked after me and checked me out, but most thankful for my helmet that saved my life.

He signed off the post: "Have a great Father’s Day and be safe Gx"

The star's feed was soon flooded with support from well wishers, many of whom were shocked by his injuries.

One commented: "Glad you're alright chef! That's so scary. Take care and feel better soon"

