Gordon Ramsay becomes dad for sixth time, aged 57, as he welcomes ‘one more bundle of love’ to family

12 November 2023, 09:39

The couple announced the birth of their sixth child, Jesse James Ramsay.
By Jenny Medlicott

Gordon Ramsay has revealed he has become a father for the sixth time after he and his wife Tana welcomed baby boy, Jesse James Ramsay.

The TV Chef revealed that his wife Tana, 49, gave birth to their sixth child in a post shared on Saturday evening - although the exact birthdate of Jesse is unclear.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the chef wrote: “What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!! One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Done.”

Gordon shared snaps of him and his wife Tana cradling their new baby boy.

Tana is shown beaming in the photos while Gordon plants a kiss on his new son’s head.

While Tana also shared a post, writing: “It’s been a nerve wracking 9 months but we’ve made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle. Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay we love you so much.”

The TV chef and his cookery book author wife, Tana, have been married for almost 30 years and share children Megan, Matilda, twins and Jack and Holly, and Oscar.

The couple shared the news on Saturday evening.
Jesse’s birth came as a shock to some fans, as the couple kept Tana’s pregnancy under wraps.

Fans took to the comments to congratulate the parents, alongside some celebs, including Victoria Beckham, Marvel actor Jeremy Renner and Strictly star Amy Dowden.

Jamie Oliver commented: “wow super mum congratulations ! Jesse James.”

While Victoria Beckham added: “Congratulations xxx we love u all xx.”

Fitness guru Joe Wicks wrote: “Absolutely wonderful news. Congratulations mate, love to the family.”

It comes four years after the couple welcomed their fifth child, Oscar.

