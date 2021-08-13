‘Gorgeous’ two-year-old boy who died in Bridgend named by police

13 August 2021, 19:11 | Updated: 13 August 2021, 19:24

Reid Steele died in hospital on Thursday.
Reid Steele died in hospital on Thursday. Picture: South Wales Police

By Emma Soteriou

The family of a two-year-old boy who died after being found critically injured at a house in Bridgend have paid tribute to the "super happy, gorgeous, wonderful and intelligent" child.

Reid Steele died at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on Thursday afternoon, after being found critically injured.

In a family tribute shared by the police, his family described him as a "super happy, gorgeous, wonderful and intelligent" child.

"He loved the garden and the beach, picking raspberries and going for walks collecting shells," they said.

"He was a very chatty little boy and would happily speak to anyone."

His death is being treated as a murder by police.

Read more: Woman, 31, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of two-year-old boy

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Davies said: "We are dealing with a very sad and tragic incident.

"The family continue to be supported by dedicated family liaison officers and once again, I would appeal for members of the public to refrain from speculating on social media at what is a very difficult time for all concerned.

"My thoughts remain with the family."

A 31-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of the two-year-old's murder.

She has since been transferred into the care of health services and is currently detained under the Mental Health Act.

She remains on police bail while the investigation continues.

South Wales Police is not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Anyone who has information which they believe could be relevant is urged to contact police via their website, private message on Facebook or Twitter, or over the phone, quoting reference *282674.

