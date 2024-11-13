Gossip Girl star Chanel Maya Banks missing for two weeks as family launch desperate search

13 November 2024, 11:58

Chanel Banks has been missing for over two weeks
Chanel Banks has been missing for over two weeks. Picture: TikTok

By Henry Moore

The family of Gossip Girl star Chanel Maya Banks have launched a desperate search for the actress after she vanished in Los Angeles two weeks ago.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Banks, 36, was last heard from on October 30 when she texted her cousin, Danielle-Tori Singh, who has since launched a fundraiser to help find the actress.

Her family, including her mother Judy Singh, have flown to Southern California to aid in the search and have accused the actress’ husband of not cooperating with police after he allegedly said she “doesn’t want to be found.”

They have also accused him of ripping down missing posters following Banks’ disappearance.

Banks was living with her husband of one year in Playa Vista when she vanished, leaving her belongings, including an “emotional support” dog, behind.

A GoFundMe has been set up to aid the search
A GoFundMe has been set up to aid the search. Picture: GoFundMe

“Five days without hearing from my cousin is red flags and alarm bells,” Danielle told ABC7 News.

“She doesn't go more than 48 hours without speaking to me or her mom... That girl is more like a big sister to me.”

She told reporters that the last time she saw Banks was over FaceTime on October 27, three days before she vanished.

“Her husband is extremely suspicious,' she added

“He is not willing to help LAPD. He's not willing to help me or her mom. He is removing flyers off of posts and cars.

“I can tell you in my soul, in my gut, something is not right...We're crossing two weeks now without a word, without a sound. Nothing.”

Danielle claims it is extremely out of character for Banks to go anywhere without her emotional support dog, which was found by police in her apartment.

Banks was married last year.
Banks was married last year. Picture: TikTok

The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed they are working to find Banks and have completed four welfare checks over the last month, but each time the actress was not present at her apartment.

Issuing an emotional plea to her cousin, Danielle said: “'We love you so much. We just want to know you're okay and that you're safe and that nobody did anything to you.”

Banks’ cousin has launched a GoFundMe to help support the search.

In its description, she alleges suspicious behaviour from her husband, including mysterious injuries and a failure to cooperate with police.

It reads: “She has been married for just over a year, and her husband is being uncooperative with police.

“On November 10 my aunt and I were able to get into the apartment and all of her belongings are still there. The only items we did not locate are her phone and laptop.

“She also does not go anywhere without her little dog, which also has been left behind. She also does not have her vehicle because it’s parked in her garage. She would NEVER go anywhere without telling her mom or myself.

“We noticed on November 10 that her husband has a busted lip and marks and scratches on his neck and arms. Police were called on November 10 and they took pictures of his injuries, which he did not have two days ago when police did the last welfare check.

Banks stared in the CW's Gossip Girl
Banks stared in the CW's Gossip Girl. Picture: TheCW

“We asked him where is Chanel, and all he continues to say is ‘she does not want to be found, she will reach out when she’s ready.’”

“He claims he does not know where she is, he says he hasn’t seen or heard from her since November 7, but never called police to say she’s gone.

“Chanel has no family or friends here and would NEVER go somewhere without telling her mom. Please help us find my cousin.”

The GoFundMe has raised $3,100 as of Wednesday, November 13.

