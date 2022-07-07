Boris' last stand: Gove sacked in revenge reshuffle as Cabinet calls for PM to go

Boris Johnson sacked Michael Gove on Wednesday night after he called for the Prime Minister to step down. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Boris Johnson has sacked Michael Gove as levelling up secretary as he battles to keep hold of the keys to No 10.

Mr Johnson fought a torrent of ministerial resignations on Tuesday and Wednesday, as a row about his decision to appoint Chris Pincher added to growing mutiny over a string of recent scandals including Partygate.

Michael Gove was branded a "snake" by a Downing St source after he joined voices urging Mr Johnson to step down.

"You can't have a snake who is not with you on any of the big arguments who then gleefully tells the press the leader has to go," said the source according to the BBC.

Mr Johnson phoned Mr Gove on Wednesday evening to tell him he was fired.

Michael Gove was sacked on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

Michael Gove is just one of the Cabinet ministers said to have told Mr Johnson he should resign.

Other previously-loyal ministers who are thought to have told Mr Johnson his time as PM is up include home secretary Priti Patel, trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan and the newly-appointed chancellor Nadhim Zahawi.

The group of ministers were thought to have met Mr Johnson at Downing St on Wednesday evening to ask him to step down.

And then on Thursday night Attorney General Suella Braverman called for him go, and even announced her own intentions to run for leader, on ITV's Peston.

But the PM has so far refused to entertain the idea, with his spokesperson saying he "fights on".

Other Cabinet ministers, including Nadine Dorries and Dominic Raab, have remained steadfast in their support for Mr Johnson.

Mr Gove's sacking prompted the resignation of the levelling up parliamentary private secretary (PPS) Danny Kruger, who said on Twitter "it should be the PM leaving office".

He is one of 46 ministers to have called time on their role in Mr Johnson's government since Tuesday evening, when the resignation of former health secretary Sajid Javid prompted an exodus of some of Mr Johnson's closest allies.

Since Tuesday evening, three Cabinet ministers - Mr Javid, chancellor Rishi Sunak and Welsh secretary Simon Hart - have stepped down.

As well as this, 16 ministers - including former Johnson loyalist Ed Argar and home office minister Victoria Atkins - have quit.

A total of 22 PPSs - including Mr Kruger - the Tory party vice chair and four trade envoys had also stepped down as of midnight on Wednesday.

It means more ministers have resigned from government on Wednesday than have ever done before in a single day.

Boris Johnson has said he has no plans to step down. Picture: Getty

As well as the ministers who have resigned, a string of no confidence letters are also believed to have been handed to 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady over the past two days.

On Wednesday there was speculation the Committee - which does not allow a second no confidence motion within a year of the Prime Minister winning one - could change the rules to allow for another vote.

A group of Cabinet ministers called for Mr Johnson to resign. Picture: Getty

But instead it was decided the elections for a new executive will be held on Monday.

A number of Tory MPs have said they will stand for the Committee on the basis they would vote for a rule change if they were elected to enable another confidence vote to take place before next year.

As a result, the election is being seen at Westminster as something of a proxy for a second confidence vote.