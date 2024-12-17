Government and regulator have broken the law on sewage, watchdog says

17 December 2024, 05:54

Pollution outflow pipe into river
Pollution outflow pipe into river. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Government and regulators broke the law by allowing water firms to discharge sewage outside of "exceptional circumstances", the green watchdog has ruled.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Combined sewer overflows (CSO) are only supposed to be opened in rare circumstances such as flooding or heavy rain.

However, according to the Office for Environmental Protection, the Environment Department (Defra), the Environment Agency (EA) and Ofwat failed to comply with these laws, dumping sewage into England and Wales’ water.

The bodies have two months to respond or risk being taken to court.

Conservation charity WildFish said the public bodies had allowed water companies to pollute English rivers unlawfully for years, and called for storm sewage pollution to be brought to an end.

Helen Venn, the OEP's chief regulatory officer, said: "The core issue identified in our investigation is the circumstances in which the regulatory system allows untreated sewage discharges to take place.

Read more: 'Spy' was a 'founding member' Prince Andrew's Chinese money-making venture

Thames Water reports 40% rise in pollution incidents as debts swell

"We interpret the law to mean that they should generally be permitted only in exceptional circumstances, such as during unusually heavy rainfall.

"This is unless an assessment of the CSO concludes that the costs to address the issue would be disproportionate to the benefits gained.

"While the public authorities are now taking steps to ensure their approaches are aligned and reflective of the law, we have found that this has not always been the case."

Dumping sewage into waterways can harm wildlife, destroy ecosystems and be the course of E.Coli when ingested by swimmers.

Ms Venn added there had been positive steps to address the issue, including Defra's consultation on updated guidance, the EA's consultation on storm overflows including permit conditions for spills from CSOs and draft orders and investigations into water companies by Ofwat.

Ms Venn said: "We will decide next steps when we have considered the responses to these decision notices. That could include court action."

Guy Linley-Adams, in-house solicitor for WildFish, said: "What the OEPs' announcement has clarified is that much of the storm sewage pollution that is plaguing English rivers would not be occurring had Government and regulators done their jobs properly.

"Storm sewage pollution should have been - and must now be - brought to an end under 30-year-old statutory and regulatory obligations."

Protest sign reading Danger water pollution, this water is polluted with raw sewage. The responsible party is Thames Water. River Wey, Guildford, UK
Protest sign reading Danger water pollution, this water is polluted with raw sewage. The responsible party is Thames Water. River Wey, Guildford, UK. Picture: Alamy

WildFish chief executive Nick Measham added that the organisation would be watching the Government and regulators extremely closely to see how they brought the "current illegality to a rapid end".

"This widespread law-breaking by water companies must be dealt with," he said.

Responding to the investigation findings, an Environment Agency spokesperson said: "We recognise regulation of the water industry needs to improve, which is why we are transforming our approach with more people, powers and data alongside better training for our staff.

"We've also made significant progress in addressing the issues identified by the OEP and are consulting on updates to our permitting approach and regulatory framework for storm overflows."

A spokesperson for Ofwat said: "We are actively taking steps to remedy the issues the OEP has identified.

"We will continue to prioritise our enforcement investigation into all wastewater companies which started in 2021 to ensure that companies are meeting their environmental obligations."

It comes as Ofwat looks likely to announce a massive increase to water bills on Thursday. A Labour spokesperson said the findings laid bare the "Conservative's utter failure to regulate the water industry" and "the result of their catastrophic policies has left record levels of sewage pollution in Britain's rivers, lakes and seas".

The spokesperson said the Labour Government had acted "decisively" to place water companies under special measures, with new powers to ban bonuses and bring criminal charges against polluting water bosses.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

High-ranking Russian general killed in explosion in Moscow

An alleged Chinese spy with close links to Prince Andrew has been named for the first time after a High Court judge lifted an anonymity order.

'Spy' was a 'founding member' Prince Andrew's Chinese money-making venture

APTOPIX School Shooting Wisconsin

Police say 15-year-old girl behind Wisconsin school shooting

Musician Jay-Z

Jay-Z lawyer dubs rape claim ‘demonstrably false’ as rapper fights back

Carlos Watson

Former TV host Carlos Watson given nearly 10 years in prison in Ozy Media case

People take part in a lantern parade in Liverpool to mark the reopening of Spellow Community Hub and Library after it was torched during riots on County Road in August

Britain’s most generous cities revealed as donations pour in amid turbulent year - see the full list

HTS (Hayat Tahrir Al Sham) leader Ahmed Al-Shara, also known as Abu Muhammad Al-Jolani

Britain holds talks with proscribed Syrian Islamist group HTS that toppled Assad

Keir Starmer is facing calls to declare China a national security threat

Starmer under pressure to declare China national security threat, after Beijing's 'spy' in Britain unmasked

A woman with three children

Teacher and teenage pupil killed in US school shooting

South Lakes Safari Zoo is set to close

'Britain's worst zoo' to close, after nearly 500 animals die and keeper mauled to death by tiger

TikTok sign

TikTok asks Supreme Court for emergency order to block US ban unless it is sold

Emergency vehicles outside the school

Three dead in shooting at US school

A man was arrested in connection to the incident on Monday afternoon.

Man arrested as toddler killed and four adults hospitalised in ‘stolen’ Porsche hit-and-run

'XL Bully cats' are genetically bred to have no fur and short legs.

Demands for ban on ‘XL Bully cats’ with painful deformities sold as ‘fashion accessories’

Prince Harry and Meghan have shared their family Christmas card

Prince Harry and Meghan share rare unseen image of Archie and Lilibet on family Christmas card

Rescue workers clear an area in the French territory of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean, after Cyclone Chido caused extensive damage with reports of several fatalities

France rushes help to Mayotte where hundreds died in Cyclone Chido

Latest News

See more Latest News

Steve Bruce

Woman arrested for child neglect over death of four-month-old grandson of football manager Steve Bruce
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz loses confidence vote, to set up February election

The police cordon in Railway Terrace, Kings Langley.

£20,000 reward offered for information relating to fatal shooting of ‘loved’ Hertfordshire man
McCracken was off-duty when the alleged offences occurred.

Police officer accused of raping woman multiple times at his flat after night out

Students aboard a bus as they leave the shelter following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Teacher and student killed in school shooting in Wisconsin, as 'teen girl suspect' also dies, with six more injured
Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels, in October.

EU suing UK for violating post-Brexit deal, despite Starmer's efforts to 'reset' relations

Davina McCall has issued a fresh health update

Davina McCall gives fresh health update after brain tumour surgery as she reveals when she'll be back to work
Two men with face masks and hats

Former FBI informant admits lying about phoney bribery scheme involving Bidens

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reacts after losing a vote of confidence

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz loses vote of confidence, paving the way for early elections

Syrian fighters aim their weapons in direction of suspected looters at a residential complex of former Bashar Assad’s military officers at the village of Husseiniyeh, in the outskirts of Damascus, Syr

Syrian rebel force deploys to village near Damascus to stop looters

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Both Andrew and his ex-wife Fergie are set to miss this year’s festivities in Norfolk.

Prince Andrew won't join Royal Family at Sandringham Christmas amid Chinese ‘spy’ scandal

Prince Andrew is being told to kept away from Royal Family Christmas celebrations as he battles scandal about his links to an alleged Chinese spy.

Prince Andrew told to 'uninvite himself' from Royal Christmas over links to Chinese 'spy' in latest scandal
Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson breaks silence and promises she 'won't let Andrew down' amid 'Chinese spy' probe

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News