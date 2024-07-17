Government announces plans to repeal controversial Northern Ireland Legacy Act, facing backlash from veterans

17 July 2024, 11:58 | Updated: 17 July 2024, 12:00

The move faces opposition from veterans who fear renewed investigations
The move faces opposition from veterans who fear renewed investigations. Picture: Alamy
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The new Labour government plans to repeal the Northern Ireland Legacy Act, aiming to address Troubles-era justice issues. This move faces opposition from veterans who fear renewed investigations, while victims' groups welcome the potential for renewed inquests and civil claims.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a significant move, the newly-elected Labour government under Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced plans to begin the process of repealing and replacing the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023.

The Legacy Act, which emerged from the last government’s manifesto commitment to protect Army veterans, was opposed by victims' groups and all the main political parties in Northern Ireland - while the previous Conservative government maintained the law as human rights compliant and would serve to draw a line under the past.

The act shut down all historical inquests from 1 May and prevented new civil cases from being lodged in court.

Starmer defends plan to repeal Troubles' amnesty law which protects veterans from prosecution

Today's announcement came as part of the first King's Speech outlining the government's legislative agenda.

The Legacy Act, which has been widely criticised for denying justice to families and victims of the Troubles, will undergo substantial changes.

King's Speech Live: Starmer pledges to 'take the brakes off Britain' and 'turbo charge' housebuilding

Read more: Keir Starmer defends plan to repeal law protecting veterans from prosecution due to ‘lack of support’ in NI

The government said it has committed to addressing the legacy of the past in a manner that aligns with human rights obligations and garners support from victims and survivors.

Last month during an exclusive phone-in Sir Keir Starmer was asked by caller Steve, a veteran, why Labour would repeal the act given that it could lead to British veterans being prosecuted but not IRA terrorists, Sir Keir said he was opposed to it for "a number of reasons".

“I’ve got quite a lot of knowledge and experience of the process in Northern Ireland and the history and the aftermath,” Sir Keir told Steve.

“I’m against it for a number of reasons. The first is it doesn’t have the support of any of the political parties in Northern Ireland,” he continued.

“This is the wrong way of doing business.”He added that the act doesn’t have the support of victims groups either.

Sir Keir said it would not be fair if terrorists who did not receive letters of comfort were not prosecuted,

The move is likely to face criticism from veterans sent to fight in Northern Ireland during the Troubles
The move is likely to face criticism from veterans sent to fight in Northern Ireland during the Troubles. Picture: Alamy

However, the plans have faced opposition from some quarters, particularly among veterans who served in Northern Ireland during the Troubles with the move potentially reopening old wounds and exposing former service personnel to renewed investigations and possible prosecutions.

Many veterans feel they've already been through extensive scrutiny and believe this decision undermines the peace they fought to achieve.

There are fears that repealing the Legacy Act could lead to a one-sided pursuit of former security force members, while terrorists who committed atrocities may continue to evade justice.

The Troubles saw armed soldiers patrolling the streets in Northern Ireland
The Troubles saw armed soldiers patrolling the streets in Northern Ireland. Picture: Alamy

Key aspects of the proposed legislation include:

  • Repealing the conditional immunity scheme, which the Northern Ireland High Court found incompatible with the UK's obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights.
  • Reversing the policy that prohibited victims and families from bringing civil claims.
  • Allowing the resumption of prematurely halted Troubles-era inquests.
  • Exploring options to strengthen the independence of the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery.
The Troubles saw British soldiers deployed on the streets of Northern Ireland
The Troubles saw British soldiers deployed on the streets of Northern Ireland. Picture: Alamy

The government said that this is the first step towards fulfilling their manifesto commitment. Further legislation is expected following consultations with Northern Ireland political parties, the Irish Government, and all communities in Northern Ireland.

Simon Harris, the Irish Taoiseach, has welcomed the incoming British government's commitments regarding the replacement of the Legacy Act.

The Troubles, a period of conflict in Northern Ireland that lasted over three decades, resulted in over 3,500 deaths.

Republicans were responsible for approximately 60 per cent of the fatalities, loyalists for 30 per cent, and security forces for 10 per cent. Many victims and families continue to seek answers about the events of this tumultuous period.

While the territorial extent of the current Legacy Act is UK-wide, it primarily applies to Northern Ireland. The government's decision to revise this legislation marks a significant shift in approach to addressing the complex legacy of the Troubles, with a renewed focus on reconciliation and justice for those affected.

As the process unfolds, all eyes will be on Westminster to see how the government navigates the delicate balance between addressing historical injustices and promoting healing in Northern Ireland.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Bacchus by Giambologna in the Bargello museum in Florence

Tourist sparks outrage in Florence after simulating sex with beloved statue of Bacchus

Young Caucasian woman lighting a cigarette in the UK. Labour is reviving Rishi Sunak's plan to phase out smoking

Labour revives plans to phase out smoking as it relights Rishi Sunak's tobacco bill

King Charles III looks up as he reads the King's Speech, as Queen Camilla sits beside him during the State Opening of Parliament i

Read in Full: King Charles's speech delivering Keir Starmer's vision for Britain

The Government has pledged to 'make work pay' with its 'new deal for working people'.

Government vows to ban zero-hour contracts and deliver new living wage in fresh deal for working people

King Charles III has outlined the government's legislative plans for the year ahead

Plans to get Britain building, nationalise railways and tax private schools confirmed in Starmer's first King's Speech

The Commissioner will be outside the normal military chain of command

Starmer unveils Armed Forces Commissioner amid military morale crisis to address recruitment woes and living conditions

The King's Speech : at a glance

Planning reform blitz, ban on zero-hour contracts and Sunak’s smoking bill revived: the King’s Speech in brief

Police have released CCTV images from the Hackney shooting

Girl, 9, critically injured in Hackney shooting 'may never speak again' as police release CCTV images of motorcyclist

Jay Slater's family will fly back with his body

Jay Slater's family to return to UK with his body as his heartbroken mum begins funeral plans

English cricketer James Vince

England cricket star James Vince and his family ‘living in fear’ after home attacked twice in middle of the night

Six people were found dead at a luxury hotel in Bangkok died from cyanide

Six people who died 'foaming at the mouth' in five-star luxury Thai hotel were poisoned by drinks laced with cyanide

Live
King Charles III reads the King's Speech from the Sovereign's Throne in the House of Lords chamber.

King's Speech Live: Planning reform and growth at heart of King's Speech

UK inflation remains unchanged

UK inflation remains unchanged at 2% - holding steady at Bank of England's target rate

Rachel Reeves is facing calls to launch an inheritance tax raid on pension pots

Rachel Reeves faces calls to launch inheritance tax raid on pension pots in bid to raise extra £2 billion a year

Keir Starmer will reform the planning system

Local residents to lose power to block new housing as Starmer vows to 'get rid of brakes on planning system'

Exclusive
The Bibby Stockholm is now almost full with 410 people on board, LBC has learned

Mutiny on the Bibby: Migrants go on hunger strike and protests erupt on ‘hell barge’ Bibby Stockholm

Latest News

See more Latest News

A third pro is said to have been named as a 'person of interest' in the Strictly investigation

'Third Strictly professional dancer named' as 'person of interest' in investigation into abuse and bullying claims
Joe Biden has vowed to outlaw the gun used to shoot at Donald Trump

Joe Biden vows to outlaw assault rifle gunman used to shoot at Donald Trump, as he says 'politics has got too heated'
Police confirmed the human remains belonged to missing teen Jay Slater after a 29-day search

Jay Slater's mother 'wants to see him one last time' after Spanish authorities confirm body found is her missing son
Enzo Fernandez filmed himself and his Argentina teammates singing an offensive song

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez slammed by teammate Fofana for 'uninhibited racism' after offensive chant
Boris Johnson and Donald Trump

Boris Johnson urges Donald Trump to support Ukraine in one-on-one meeting

Snipers weren't placed on the "sloping roof" used by the shooter who attempted to assassinate Presidential nominee Donald Trump over "safety concerns", the head of the US Secret Service has admitted.

Snipers weren't placed on 'sloping roof' used by would-be Trump assassin over 'safety' concerns
Jay Slater vanished in Tenerife on June 17

GoFundMe gives update on ‘next steps’ for £58,000 Jay Slater fundraiser as teen's body found
King Charles III and Queen Camilla viewing rare Golden Guernsey Goats

Charles and Camilla present royal title to goats saved from the Nazis on visit to Channel islands
Gareth Southgate, an Englishman through and through, is one of our most successful managers

Why the next England manager must be… English

Bob Menendez has been found guilty on all counts in his corruption trial

US Senator Bob Menendez found guilty on all counts in corruption trial

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla left in histerics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on

Queen Camilla left in hysterics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on
King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand during whistle-stop tour of Australia and Samoa

King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand during whistle-stop tour of Australia and Samoa
Prince William offered a consoling message after England's loss

'It just wasn’t meant to be': Prince William offers consoling message after England's loss in Euro 2024 final

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit