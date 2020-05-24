Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

24 May 2020, 16:39

Boris Johnson is set to lead the government's press briefing
Boris Johnson is set to lead the government's press briefing. Picture: PA

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Today's press conference will be hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

It comes amid increasing calls for senior adviser Dominic Cummings to resign over his alleged breach of lockdown rules.

The Labour Party has also called for answers and said "there cannot be one rule for Boris Johnson’s most senior adviser and another for the rest of us.

However, the government has defended Mr Cummings' actions, with Grant Shapps saying allegations that the senior aide made a second trip to Durham are "not true".

READ MORE: Former OFSTED chief inspector says it is 'right time' to open schools

READ MORE: Who is Boris Johnson's senior advisor Dominic Cummings?

READ MORE: New York records fewer than 100 coronavirus deaths for first time in two months

Happening Now

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

The Prime Minister defended his adviser's travel to County Durham as essential

Boris Johnson defends Dominic Cummings over claims he repeatedly breached lockdown

Dominic Cummings acted 'responsibly and legally': Boris Johnson backs his top aide over lockdown trip

Man arrested after young child stabbed in northwest London

Boris Johnson will lead the press briefing amid calls for Dominic Cummings to quit

Coronavirus press briefing: What time is Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking today?

Benjamin Netanyahu: Israeli PM in court accused of fraud, breach of trust and bribery

The News Explained

South Korea has had fewer than 270 coronavirus deaths

South Korea shows what "world-beating" coronavirus tracing programme looks like
Donald Trump revealed he has been taking hydroxychloroquine

What is hydroxychloroquine, the drug taken by Donald Trump?

Rachael Venables makes a facemask out of an old t-shirt

How to make a coronavirus facemask from an old t-shirt

People sit in the sun in Battersea Park

Can I meet friends and family under the new lockdown rules?

Boris Johnson has announced new rules on sitting in parks

New lockdown rules on exercise, parks and working: What the new guidelines say