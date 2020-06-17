Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

17 June 2020, 16:48 | Updated: 17 June 2020, 18:11

Watch the government's daily coronavirus public briefing led by Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Today's press conference comes just one hour before the return of Premier League football, exactly 100 days since the competition was ground to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford said he is "grateful" that Boris Johnson made a U-turn to provide free school meal vouchers to eligible pupils over the summer holidays.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was involved in a minor car accident this afternoon after a protester jumped in front of his convoy as it left the gates of Parliament.

He was not injured during the incident, in which his Jaguar was forced to stop, with an escorting Range Rover running into the back of it.

Elsewhere, the UK leader accused his opposite number, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, of "wibble-wobble" over schools during Prime Minister's Questions.

Follow all the live updates below or watch the video feed above.

