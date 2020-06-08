Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

Watch the government's daily coronavirus public briefing led by Health Secretary Matt Hancock - the feed will appear here once it begins.

It comes as the UK's official daily Covid-19 death toll rose by 55 on Monday, the lowest increase since lockdown began on 23 March.

Meanwhile, an "unlawful" and "ineffective" 14 day quarantine period came into force today for travellers coming into the UK, under plans which some airlines have hit out at.

All passengers will have to comply with new Government measures brought in to prevent a second wave of coronavirus cases.

Elsewhere, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told LBC it was "completely wrong" for the statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol to be torn down "in that way" but insisted it should have been "taken down a long, long time ago."

Follow live updates from the press conference using the LBC News live blog below.