Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

1 May 2020, 16:30 | Updated: 1 May 2020, 16:31

Watch the government's daily briefing on coronavirus led by Health Secretary Matt Hancock - the feed will appear here once it begins.

During today's Downing Street press conference, Mr Hancock is expected to comment on the government's target of hitting 100,000 coronavirus tests per day by the end of April.

It comes a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson held his first briefing in over a month following a personal battle with the disease.

The UK leader is set to map out a "comprehensive plan" on the UK's return to work and normality next week after he declared the country had "passed the peak" of Covid-19 during Thursday's presser.

Elsewhere, people living in poorer parts of England are more than twice as likely to die from Covid-19 than those in less deprived areas, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

