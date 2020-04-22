Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

22 April 2020, 16:44

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing led by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab - the feed will appear here once it begins.

The UK's coronavirus death toll rose to over 18,000 today while Parliament returned from recess for a virtual Prime Minister's Questions, also led by Mr Raad.

At yesterday's press conference, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the first stage of human trials for a Covid-19 vaccine would begin in the UK this week.

