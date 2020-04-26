Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

26 April 2020, 15:50

Watch the government's daily briefing on coronavirus led by Environment Secretary George Eustice - the feed will appear here once it begins.

It comes after it was announced that Prime Minister Boris Johnson would be returning to work from tomorrow onwards.

He is said to be "raring to go" and has been briefed on the latest coronavirus plans.

Elsewhere, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has rejected calls to lift lockdown restrictions early.

He warned that we are still at a "delicate and dangerous" stage of the outbreak.

For all the latest coronavirus updates, follow our live blog here

Environment Secretary George Eustice will lead the press briefing
Environment Secretary George Eustice will lead the press briefing. Picture: PA

