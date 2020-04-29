Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

29 April 2020, 16:42

Watch the government's daily briefing on coronavirus led by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab - the feed will appear here once it begins.

The Downing Street briefing follows today's Prime Minister's Questions during which Mr Raab was grilled by MPs over the lockdown and the UK's response to the coronavirus crisis.

From today, the government will publish daily figures on care home deaths, which could show a "substantial number" of further fatalities, according to the UK's coronavirus national testing co-ordinator Professor John Newton.

Elsewhere, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds announced the birth of a “healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning."

For all the latest coronavirus updates, follow our live blog here

Dominic Raab is set to lead the government's daily coronavirus briefing
Dominic Raab is set to lead the government's daily coronavirus briefing. Picture: PA

