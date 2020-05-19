Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

Watch the government's daily coronavirus public briefing led by Environment Secretary George Eustice - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Today's Covid-19 press conference comes as the number of deaths involving the deadly disease has passed 44,000, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

ONS figures released today show that 39,071 deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in England and Wales up to May 8 (and had been registered up to May 16).

Meanwhile, the idea of 'air bridges' was raised in the Commons on Monday, so we have explained what they are and how they might be able to help Brits enjoy their summer holidays this year.

That prospect was made more likely as Greece's government became one of the first to announce British holidaymakers could be free to travel to the country from 1 June.

For all the latest updates and reaction, follow our live blog below...