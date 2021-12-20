Govt wants ex-teachers to return to classrooms and solve Omicron staff shortages

20 December 2021, 00:01

Nadhim Zahawi: 'I am asking any teachers no longer in the profession to come forward if they are available to temporarily fill absences in the new year.'
Nadhim Zahawi: 'I am asking any teachers no longer in the profession to come forward if they are available to temporarily fill absences in the new year.'. Picture: Getty

By Press Association

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi has called on ex-teachers to sign up from today to help with Covid staff shortages in the new year.

Former teachers who are available to return to the classroom should apply on the Get Into Teaching website, he said.

They should ideally start the process before Christmas Eve to be ready to join the workforce from January, he added.

Labour, however, warned the new measures are merely a "sticking plaster".

The government's plea comes amid reports that some schools are experiencing very low attendance among teachers and pupils ahead of the Christmas break.

The highly-transmissible Omicron variant is expected to cause even higher staff absence levels in the spring term, and headteachers' unions have warned of possible disruption to in-person lessons.

School leaders and academy chain chiefs are preparing for the possibility of having to switch to online learning next term – and some pupils have been asked to take laptops home before Christmas just in case.

The government is pleading with recently retired teachers, or those who trained as teachers and changed career, to "find even a day a week for the spring term to help protect face-to-face education".

Mr Zahawi said: "It has been my absolute priority since day one in the role to do everything in my power to protect education – which is why today I am asking any teachers no longer in the profession to come forward if they are available to temporarily fill absences in the new year.

Read more: 'Catastrophic' NHS staff shortages due to Omicron as variant spreads through London

Read more: Omicron less efficient at attacking lungs and causing severe disease, UK study suggests

"Although 99.9 per cent of schools have consistently been open this term, with cases of Omicron increasing we must make sure schools and colleges have the teachers available to remain open for face-to-face education.

"Anyone who thinks they can help should get the process started now on the Get Into Teaching website, and everyone should get boosted now to help reduce the amount of disruption from the virus in the new year."

From today, those eligible to apply can expect to receive targeted communications encouraging them to participate.

The Department for Education is helping schools, unions, and supply teacher agencies to reach potential teachers through social media and other communication channels.

The department said former teachers should approach supply teacher agencies listed on the website, as they will manage local supply.

The government is also working with the teacher training programme provider Teach First, whose chief executive, Russell Hobby, said: "Given the challenges that schools now face, we want to see what more can be done to help - including how we, and those of our alumni who have trained as teachers but currently work outside the profession, may be able to support schools to remain open safely in the new year."

Education unions and Labour have warned that the government's actions are unlikely to be enough to solve the staff shortages problem, saying they came too late in the day for an already-critical situation.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders' union NAHT, said: "Having a greater number of supply teachers to call upon could be helpful, but it will not take away from the very challenging circumstances schools find themselves operating under.

"We need to be very clear that if things get to this stage, it will mean that education will look very different in January and we could be talking about a very different type of provision at the start of next year. That has huge implications for things like exams, assessment and inspection."

Labour's shadow schools minister Stephen Morgan said: "This is a sticking plaster, and only part of what's needed to keep children and staff safely in class next term.

"The government's failure to get a proper workforce plan in place leaves staff, children and parents relying on goodwill from retired staff and volunteers, many of whom face additional risks themselves."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Carlos Marin of Il Divo performing in December 2018.

Il Divo's Carlos Marin dies aged 53 – 'There wiIl never be another spirit like him'

Boris Johnson, pictured on Friday, is under renewed pressure after a photo emerged of him and his wife in the Downing Street garden with up to 17 staff allegedly during the first national lockdown.

Fresh pressure on Johnson as PM pictured at Downing St garden 'gathering during lockdown'

Liz Truss is the new Brexit minister.

Truss takes over as Brexit minister as PM tries to steady ship after Frost resignation

A serving Met police officer has been charged

Serving Met Police officer charged with sexual communication with a child

There are worries NHS staff shortages could become even worse as Omicron continues to spread, particularly in London

'Catastrophic' NHS staff shortages due to Omicron as variant spreads through London

Sajid Javid has said restrictions would not change without the approval of Parliament

Sajid Javid promises Parliament will be recalled if further restrictions are needed

People are being urged to get their jabs before Christmas

People told booster is 'best Christmas gift' as 'Super Saturday' sees record jab numbers

Piers Corbyn attended an anti-restriction demonstration on Saturday

Piers Corbyn arrested on suspicion of urging people to burn MPs' offices down

Jamie Wallis was arrested after a car collision that took place in November

Tory MP arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit following collision with lamppost

The Omicron variant may not cause the severe lung symptoms that earlier Covid strains have

Omicron less efficient at attacking lungs and causing severe disease, UK study suggests

Priti Patel has criticised a "sickening" speech Piers Corbyn made at an anti-restriction demonstration

Home Sec slams 'sickening' clip of Piers Corbyn telling people to 'hammer MPs to death'

LBC has been told it could be the 'beginning of the end' for Boris Johnson after weeks of political turmoil, including the resignation of Lord Frost yesterday

'Beginning of the end' for PM in wake of Lord Frost resignation and lockdown party scandal

Several police officers have been injured in clashes with anti-vaccine protesters in London

Met 'aware' of video appearing to show officer push over one-legged man at anti-vax demo

Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident in London because of a surge in Omicron cases of coronavirus

Major incident declared in London as 'worrying' number of frontline staff have Omicron

Sage scientists have warned hospital admissions could soar to 3,000 per day.

Omicron: Tougher restrictions needed to stop hospital admissions soaring, scientists warn

Joe Biden's plans to make vaccines compulsory for staff at large businesses will come into effect.

Biden's Covid vaccine mandate reinstated for large US businesses

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chile election

Left-wing millennial elected Chile’s next president

Drakeo the Ruler

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler stabbed to death at music festival

People leave flowers and tributes outside Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, Tasmania

Sixth child dies after Australian bouncy castle tragedy

A Sri Lankan man receives his third dose of Covid-19 vaccine from a health worker in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka to mandate Covid-19 vaccination certificate for entry to public places
A police officer uses pepper spray during a protest against coronavirus measures in Brussels, Belgium, on December 5

Thousands in Brussels protest against Covid restrictions

Damaged houses and toppled trees

At least 146 killed after Typhoon Rai hits Philippines

Policemen stand guard

Man beaten to death ‘after attempting sacrilegious act in Indian temple’
Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam poses as she casts her ballot

Hong Kong holds first vote since number of directly-elected lawmakers cut
Electoral workers prepare a school to be a polling station in Santiago

Voters going to polls in Chilean presidential election

A mourner prays in front of offerings

Police identify prime suspect in Japan clinic fire which killed 24 people

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

SAGE has 'restriction enthusiasm' and needs urgent 'reform', says think tank director

SAGE has 'restriction enthusiasm' and needs urgent 'reform', says think tank director
Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election

Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election
Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

Frost resignation 'beginning of very rapid end' for Boris Johnson

Frost resignation 'beginning of very rapid end' for Boris Johnson, journalist claims
North Shropshire by-election defeat down to public mood on pandemic, says Tory MP

North Shropshire by-election defeat down to public mood on pandemic, says Tory MP
Boris Johnson's former boss would 'probably vote for Keir Starmer'

Boris Johnson's former boss would 'probably vote for Keir Starmer'
'Weak' opposition responsible for govt slip in standards, Tory MP confesses

'Weak' opposition responsible for govt slip in standards, Tory MP confesses
LBC callers react to Lib Dem's North Shropshire by-election win

LBC hears from listeners after Lib Dem North Shropshire by-election win
Tory MPs 'suddenly all hate' PM for Covid rules, James O'Brien explains

Tory MPs 'suddenly all hate' PM for Covid rules, James O'Brien explains
North Shropshire: 'It was really a referendum on Boris Johnson and Boris Johnson lost'

North Shropshire: 'It was really a referendum on Boris Johnson and Boris Johnson lost'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police