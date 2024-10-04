Government pledges £22bn for carbon capture and storage technology in 'new era' after coal plant closures

4 October 2024, 08:39

Carbon Capture and Storage plant
Carbon Capture and Storage plant. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

The Government has pledged nearly £22 billion to fund projects that capture carbon emissions from polluting plants and store them underground.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It is hoped the funding for two "carbon capture clusters" in Merseyside and Teesside will create 4,000 jobs and draw in private investment to help the UK meet climate goals.

Carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) is a technology which captures the emissions from burning fuels for energy or from industrial processes such as cement production, and uses or transports them for storage permanently underground – for example, in disused oil fields under the sea.

Energy Secretary Ed Milliband told LBC's Nick Ferrari that the new projects hailed "a new era" after the UK saw the closure of its last operational coal power plant on Monday.

"Today we're launching a new era, a new industry: carbon capture and storage," he said.

"What that means is that for industrial processes like cement manufacture, glass, oil refineries, instead of the carbon dioxide going up into the air, it's buried and stored underground.

He said the projects were "about good jobs for Britain" and "making sure that as we decarbonise, we don't deindustrialise."

Energy Secretary Ed Milliband arrives in Downing Street
Energy Secretary Ed Milliband arrives in Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Starmer says Israel has right to self-defence from Iran's 'unacceptable aggression' as he calls for 'restraint'

Read More: Labour peer Lord Alli at centre of Starmer freebies row under Lords investigation for possible code breaches

It is seen by the likes of the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Climate Change Committee as a key element in meeting targets to cut the greenhouse gases driving dangerous climate change.

It is also a key component in "blue" hydrogen, made from natural gas with the carbon emissions captured and stored to make it "low-carbon", which can then be used as clean energy in power plants or industrial processes, although environmentalists warn blue hydrogen still requires a reliance on fossil fuels.

While it has long been championed as part of the solution – with Energy and Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband first announcing plans to develop carbon capture projects for power plants in 2009 during the last Labour government – and it uses well-tested technology, little progress has been made on it in the UK.

Funding of £21.7 billion is allocated over 25 years and focuses on subsidies to three projects in Teesside and Merseyside.

The funding will also support the two transport and storage networks which will carry the carbon captured to deep geological storage in Liverpool Bay and the North Sea.

The Government said the move would give industry confidence to invest in the UK, attracting £8 billion of private investment, directly creating 4,000 jobs and supporting 50,000 in the long term.

It will also help remove 8.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions each year, officials said, with the first carbon dioxide being stored from 2028.

Ratcliffe-on-Soar coal-fired power station closes with its last shift on Monday
Ratcliffe-on-Soar coal-fired power station closes with its last shift on Monday. Picture: Alamy

It aims to pave the way for the first large scale hydrogen production plant in the UK and helping the oil and gas industry transition to clean energy with a workforce that has transferable skills.

The move has been welcomed by businesses involved in developing the two carbon capture clusters, which are focused on capture and storage of emissions from industrial, hydrogen and energy production.

Sir Keir Starmer said: "For the past 14 years, business has been second-guessing a dysfunctional government – which has set us back and caused an economic slump.

"Today’s announcement will give industry the certainty it needs – committing to 25 years of funding in this ground-breaking technology – to help deliver jobs, kickstart growth, and repair this country once and for all."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Police at the scene in Birmingham

Male pedestrian suffers ‘multiple serious injuries’ as car crashes into group of people in Birmingham

Car thieves are infiltrating manufacturers to gain access to the latest tech

Car thieves ‘infiltrating vehicle manufactures to stay ahead of latest anti-theft tech’

A motorcycle is partially submerged in floodwaters outside an apartment building in the village of Kiseljak, northern Bosnia

Heavy floods caused by severe rainstorm hit parts of Bosnia

Teacher who had sex with pupil, 17, in lay-by after school dance says her life has been ruined by conviction

Teacher who had sex with pupil, 17, in lay-by after school dance says her life has been ruined by conviction

Flames rise from Israeli air strikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon

Israeli air strikes rock suburbs of Beirut and cut off key crossing into Syria

Steven Luck was caught driving home from court - after being banned from driving

'I didn't know it starts straight away': Motorist drives home from court right after being slapped with driving ban

Exclusive
LBC has uncovered levels of E Coli in Britain’s rivers over fifty times higher than levels recommended by the Environment Agency, in the latest edition of Feargal on Friday.

Feargal Sharkey exposes dangerous levels of E. coli in British rivers

Large explosions have rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut overnight as Israel carried out airstrikes close to the airport

Plane evacuating 150 Brits from Lebanon lands in UK - as blasts continue across capital

Kim Jong Un threatens to destroy South Korea with nuclear weapons if provoked.

Kim Jong Un threatens to destroy South Korea with nuclear weapons if provoked

Hurricane Helene

Search for victims of Hurricane Helene moves into second week

Inquests into the four deaths will open today

Inquests into deaths of four Brits killed in Bayesian superyacht tragedy to open

Exclusive
Forth Bridge 130th Anniversary

‘Like being in the fast and furious’: World Heritage Site community ‘held hostage’ by 'gangs' of boy racers

58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show

'I am not the man they have painted me to be': Garth Brooks breaks silence after rape and battery allegations

Argentina has vowed to gain "full sovereignty" of the Falkland Islands - after the Chagos islands (bottom right) were handed to Mauritius

Argentina vows to gain 'full sovereignty' of the Falklands following UK's return of Chagos Islands

North Korea

Kim Jong Un threatens to destroy South Korea with nuclear strikes if provoked

Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks accused of rape in lawsuit from hair and make-up artist

Latest News

See more Latest News

Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike targeting an area in Beirut's southern suburb

Massive strikes hit Beirut as G7 leaders call for Lebanon and Gaza ceasefires

California Menendez Brothers Case

LA prosecutors to review conviction of Menendez brothers over parents’ murders

Tyre Nichols

Three officers convicted over fatal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis

US singer-songwriters Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

Country star Garth Brooks accused of rape and battery by former employee

Lebanon Israel

Massive blasts rock Beirut as Israel steps up attacks on Hezbollah

Nicola and her partner Paul

'Heartbreaking' documentary on the search for Nicola Bulley airs - detailing online sleuths that plagued case
Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson claims there is a ‘strong case’ for referendum on UK's ECHR membership

Israeli soldiers next to destroyed buildings in the Gaza Strip

Israeli military says it killed a senior Hamas leader in Gaza three months ago

Palin was part of the extremely popular British comedy group Monty Python

Michael Palin 'given up' on trying to hold Monty Python cast together

A moose in a swimming pool

Moose rescued from swimming pool in New Hampshire

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle
Harry's trip to Lesotho and South Africa appears to mark another week away from his wife

Prince Harry lands in southern Africa for another trip without wife Meghan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit