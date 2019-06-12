Government Recalls 500,000 Whirlpool Tumble Dryers: Are You Affected?

A Whirlpool dryer. Picture: Getty

Whirlpool is facing an "unprecedented" order from the government to recall over 500,000 tumble dryers that could pose a fire safety risk. If you have a Whirlpool tumble dryer, this is what you need to know.

Why are the dryers being recalled?

In 2015, Whirlpool issued a safety warning after it found that several of its dryers had a fault that could cause them to catch fire.

The risk was that lint could build up inside the dryer, fall onto the main heating element and ignite.

The government estimated at the time that this safety issues affected more then five million Whirlpool tumble dryers. An investigation by the watchdog Which? found this fault could be blamed for at least 750 fires over an eleven year period.

Whirlpool washing machines (second from left). Picture: PA

Whirlpool then launched a programme to modify the fault machines, but didn't recall the affected dryers.

Last month - the government said there were still at least 500,000 tumble dryers with this fault still in people's homes.

Today, the government is taking the "unprecedented" step to recall these machines. A spokeswoman for Whirlpool said: "Safety is our number one priority." They added that anyone with an affected dryer should unplug the appliance and refrain from using it.

Business Minister Kelly Tolhurst said: "Consumer safety is a government priority. This is unprecedented action."

Which Whirlpool tumble dryers are affected?

The dryers affected are the vented and condensing tumble dryers branded Hotpoint, Creda, Indesit, Swan or Proline, that were made between April 2004 and October 2015.

Whirlpool Employee In Naples. Picture: Getty

What should you do if you have a Whirlpool tumble dryer?

If you own one of these models, and have not had it modified by Whirlpool - you're being urged to contact them immediately on 0800 151 0905.