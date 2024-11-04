Government set to increase university tuition fees for first time in eight years

Tuition fees are set to rise with inflation. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Sir Keir Starmer is set to raise tuition fees for the first time in eight years, LBC understands.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson will reportedly announce the price hike in a statement on Monday afternoon, as the government looks to bring tuition fees in line with inflation.

The change, which will affect A-level students who are currently applying to universities, is expected to come into force in September 2025.

Since 2017, tuition fees have been frozen at £9,250 per year with any increase expected to provoke an intense backlash, especially considering Sir Keir pledged to abolish fees when running to be Labour leader.

Read more: Starmer to double Border Force funding as PM unveils fast-tracked justice for people smugglers akin to summer riots

He later u-turned on this promise, claiming the country was in a "different financial situation.”

It is unclear which month’s inflation Labour will go with when deciding the new price of tuition fees.

Secretary of State for Education and Minister for Women and Equalities Bridget Phillipson leaves 10 Downing Street. Picture: Getty

But if the Government landed on the current rate of inflation - 2.7 per cent - tuition fees would rise to around £9,500.

Labour’s manifesto claims "the current higher education funding settlement does not work for the taxpayer, universities, staff, or students".

Adding: "Labour will act to create a secure future for higher education and the opportunities it creates across the UK."

Earlier this year it was reported fees could rise to as high as £10,500 over the next five years.

At the time, government sources said Sir Keir Starmer’s government would prevent this from impacting the poorest children through the reintroduction of maintenance grants, which were worth up to £3,500 before being abolished by the Conservatives in 2016.

A Department of Education spokesperson told LBC: "We believe that every young person, regardless of their background, should have the opportunity to attend university.

"That’s why we are dedicated to creating a sustainable higher education funding system that supports students, expands opportunities, and upholds the excellence of our world-leading universities.

“The Government is committed to reviewing the higher education funding system to deliver for our economy, for universities, and for students and we will be announcing further details in due course.”