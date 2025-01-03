Government says social care reform may not be delivered until 2028 as charities say waiting is ‘not an option’

Elderly people being taken out in wheelchairs to enjoy the fresh air at Park Walk, Shaftesbury, Dorset. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Proposals for the long-term funding and major reform of social care in England may not be delivered until 2028, the Government has confirmed.

Ministers announced the first steps to creating a National Care Service, with an independent commission expected to begin in spring.

Social care charities have blasted the delay, saying waiting until 2028 “is not an option.”

It is widely established that the care system has been in a crisis for years, and there have been numerous plans, commissions and reviews that have not resulted in any change.

The Labour Party pledged a "programme of reform to create a National Care Service" in its manifesto.

The work forms part of a wider package of support for the sector, which includes more funding for elderly and disabled people to make home improvements and stay out of hospital.

But the head of Care England warns the report, which is set for 2028, a year before the next election, runs the risk of "becoming yet another report that gathers dust while the sector crumbles".

Care workers will also be trained to perform health checks for patients in the home to relieve pressure on the NHS.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has now announced an independent commission, led by Baroness Louise Casey, will begin in April.

Baroness Louise Casey answering question from the London Assembly police and crime committee in 2023. Picture: Alamy

He said: "In the first six months of this government, work has already begun on stabilising the care sector, investing in prevention, and in carers and care workers.

"The investment and reforms we're announcing today will help to modernise social care, get it working more closely with the NHS, and help deliver our Plan for Change.

"But our ageing society, with costs of care set to double in the next 20 years, demands longer term action.

"The independent commission will work to build a national consensus around a new National Care Service able to meet the needs of older and disabled people into the 21st century."

The first phase of the commission, reporting to the Prime Minister in mid-2026, will look at the issues facing social care and recommend medium-term reforms.

The second phase is expected by 2028 and will make recommendations for the longer term.

Professor Martin Green, chief executive of Care England, said the announcement acknowledges "the decade-long crisis in social care", but warns that the report is not enough to save the sector.

He said: "This commission will simply confirm what we already know - how many more reports must we endure before action is taken?

"The harm caused by the government's inaction is already deep, and the consequences for those who currently draw on care will be irreparable if immediate intervention is not forthcoming.

"Waiting until 2028 is not an option. The people in care today cannot afford to wait any longer - their lives depend on action now.

"By the time this commission will conclude, any recommendations will likely be delayed until a new Parliament is in place, risking not just a missed opportunity to support individuals now, but potential for a shift in priorities that could leave the sector without the action it so desperately needs.

Professor Green said his charity is willing to work with the government on care reforms, but that “the status quo is no longer an option.”

He added: “Every day without action means more vulnerable people are left without the care they urgently need now, while the already overwhelming pressures on the NHS continue to intensify.

"This isn't about politics, it's about people, and we need the Government to act now."

Baroness Casey, who is heading the commission, said: "Millions of older people, disabled people, their families and carers rely upon an effective adult social care system to live their lives to the full, with independence and dignity.

"An independent commission is an opportunity to start a national conversation, find the solutions and build consensus on a long-term plan to fix the system. I am pleased the Prime Minister has asked me to lead this vital work."

Mr Streeting has invited opposition parties to take part in the work.

He said: "I have written to opposition parties to invite them to take part in the commission' work, and asked Baroness Louise Casey to build a cross-party consensus, to ensure the National Care Service survives governments of different shades, just as our NHS has for the past 76 years."

Sarah Woolnough, chief executive at The King's Fund, welcomed the announcement, but urged the Government to "accelerate the timing".

"This could offer a real opportunity to break the cycle of failure to reform social care," Ms Woolnough said.

"We believe the first phase of the commission should focus on funding and on measures the Government could quickly get on with implementing, such as work to improve the use of data and technology in the social care sector, better integration with the NHS and making adult social care a more attractive career.

“Work on many of these issues is already under way but should be sped up. But we urge the Government to accelerate the timing of the second phase of the commission which focuses on creating a fair and affordable social care system.

"The current timetable to report by 2028 is far too long to wait for people who need social care, and their families."

Hugh Alderwick, director of policy at The Health Foundation, also warned the commission "must move quickly" or run the risk of "history repeating itself".

"The adult social care system in England desperately needs reform after decades of political neglect and underfunding," he said. "So the Government's promise of a plan for social care is welcome.

"But we have been here before. The past three decades have seen a long line of reports and reviews making recommendations for social care reform, including from government commissions like the one announced today. The result has been delays and broken promises.

"This new commission must move quickly and build on previous policy proposals.

Meanwhile, more investment has been committed to the Disabled Facilities Grant, which allows people to apply for funding to carry out work such as widening doors, improving access, installing ramps or stairlifts, or building an extension.

The £86 million boost for this financial year is on top of the £86 million announced at the Budget for the next financial year and brings the annual total to £711 million.

About 7,800 more elderly and disabled people could benefit, ministers estimate.

Care workers will be trained to perform further duties such as blood pressure checks, reducing the need for patients to travel to their doctor or clinics.

A digital platform for medical information to be shared between the NHS and care staff will also be created.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said "it's imperative that the current administration breaks the mould and puts the commission's recommendations fully into practice".

She added that the fact funding for social care will not be addressed until the second phase of the commission is a "major concern, partly because today's older people do not have time on their side but also because who knows what the state of the world, our politics or our economy will be by then".

Shadow health secretary Edward Argar said: "We will engage constructively to deliver much-needed long-term social care reform, but after 14 years in opposition it is deeply disappointing that Labour don't have a plan for social care.

"While we will study the detail of this announcement carefully, and there are positive aspects in this package to be welcomed, the Government must get on with the cross-party discussions they promised, to rebuild the consensus they broke, so we can all work to ensure our social care system meets the challenges of the 21st century."