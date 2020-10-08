Government warned local lockdowns could destroy pubs

8 October 2020, 20:23

The trade association said more restrictions would be on top of what is already a "very challenging" period
The trade association said more restrictions would be on top of what is already a "very challenging" period. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

New lockdowns could close thousands of pubs for good and cost countless jobs, the Government is being warned.

The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) said any stricter lockdown measures in the North of England could "destroy" pubs in the region.

The trade association said more restrictions would be on top of what is already a "very challenging" period for the sector with the 10pm curfew and rule of six, plus service limited to tables, resulting in a huge reduction in consumer confidence.

The association is asking the Government for "evidence-based, proportionate measures" and called into question the effectiveness local lockdowns on pubs will have in stopping the spread of the virus.

It noted that no hard evidence has been given yet to suggest that pubs, with their strict adherence to Government guidelines, are unsafe, making it unclear if such blanket measures will make a major difference.

According to the BBPA, the Job Support Scheme set to replace the Job Retention Scheme at the end of the month was already not fit for purpose to save jobs, and will not protect jobs in pubs facing a local lockdown.

Read more: Calls grow for government to explain logic of 10pm curfew

Chief executive Emma McClarkin said: "A local lockdown without immediate additional and adequate support will destroy many pubs.

"Our sector is already facing the 10pm curfew, rule of six, table service only and low levels of consumer confidence, meaning many are already struggling to stay open.

"A local lockdown would push many to breaking point, forcing them to close for good with countless jobs lost, impacting livelihoods and communities forever.

"We are still to see the hard evidence in England that blanket measures to lock down pubs, with their strict adherence to Government guidelines, will significantly stop the spread of the virus.

"Statistics citing that a proportion of people who test positive as having visited hospitality venues in recent weeks is not evidence in itself of greater risk."

The news comes after First Minister Scotland Nicola Sturgeon announced a new swathe of regulations for hospitality, which include closing many pubs in the country, and stopping the sale of alcohol inside for two weeks - as part of a so-called "circuit breaker".

Keir Starmer has called on the Government to publish the evidence for the scientific basis for the 10pm curfew.

Speaking to the Commons, Sir Keir said: "The Prime Minister can't explain why an area goes into restriction, he can't explain what the different restrictions are, he can't explain how restrictions end - this is getting ridiculous.

"Next week, this House will vote on whether to approve the 10pm rule. The Prime Minister knows that there are deeply-held views across the country in different ways on this. One question is now screaming out: is there a scientific basis for the 10pm rule?"

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virus Outbreak Michigan

13 charged in plots against Michigan government

Donald Trump and Joe Biden

Biden team rejects Trump bid for debate delay

Broadway

Tony Award nominations to be announced on October 15

Armenia Azerbaijan

Armenia says cathedral shelled in clashes with Azerbaijan

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden during the first presidential debate

Trump vows not to participate in virtual debate with Biden

Poet Louise Gluck, who has been awarded the Nobel Prize for literature, with Barack Obama in 2015

American poet Louise Gluck wins Nobel literature prize

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rules for pubs differ across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland

Coronavirus: What are the new lockdown rules Boris Johnson is to announce?
Shops will be expected to follow strict two-metre social distancing rules

Coronavirus lockdown: What are the new restrictions in Scotland?
Dougie Cook, from the housekeeping team, cleans the St Enoch Clock in the Antonine Centre in Cumbernauld

Daylight Saving Time: When do the clocks go back and is this the last time?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'We're world leaders in this': Expert gives optimistic breakdown of UK electricity generation

'We're world leaders in this': Expert gives optimistic breakdown of UK electricity generation
James O'Brien caller explains why NHS test and trace "doesn't work"

James O'Brien caller explains why NHS test and trace 'doesn't work'
James O'Brien caller: "International test and trace app was available since February"

James O'Brien caller: "International test and trace app was available since February"
'You're not much fun' - Nick Ferrari confronts caller who wants Halloween trick-or-treating banned

Nick Ferrari challenges caller who wants Halloween trick-or-treating cancelled
Consultant enlightens James O'Brien on measures UK should have taken in lockdown

Consultant enlightens James O'Brien on measures UK should have taken in lockdown
James O'Brien fears failure to use first lockdown wisely will mean mass rejection of second lockdown

James O'Brien fears "failure to use first lockdown wisely" will mean mass rejection of second lockdown

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London