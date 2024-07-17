Government vows to ban zero-hour contracts and deliver new living wage in fresh deal for working people

17 July 2024, 12:15 | Updated: 17 July 2024, 12:51

The Government has pledged to 'make work pay' with its 'new deal for working people'.
The Government has pledged to 'make work pay' with its 'new deal for working people'. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Government has vowed to ban zero-hour contracts and deliver a new living wage as part of a fresh deal for working people.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Government pledged to "make work pay" with its workers' rights package in a bid to ban "exploitative practices" and "enhance" employment rights.

The changes will come in as part of the Employment Rights Bill, which will be introduced within the first 100 days.

It will look at delivering a "genuine" living wage that takes into consideration the cost of living and removes the "discriminatory" age bands.

Zero-hour contracts and 'fire and rehire' will also be banned, giving workers "a right to a contract that reflects the number of hours they regularly work".

The Bill will also strengthen statutory sick pay by removing the lower earnings limit, making it accessible to all workers.

Read more: Plans to get Britain building, nationalise railways and tax private schools confirmed in Starmer's first King's Speech

Read in full: King Charles's speech delivering Keir Starmer's vision for Britain

King Charles and Queen Camilla arriving for the State Opening of Parliament
King Charles and Queen Camilla arriving for the State Opening of Parliament. Picture: Alamy

Delivering his speech, King Charles said: "My Government is committed to making work pay and will legislate to introduce a new deal for working people to ban exploitative practices and enhance employment rights."

Employers will have to make flexible working the 'default' under the new Bill, while minimum service levels - as brought in by the Conservative government - will be removed.

The Government said it would work closely with trade unions and business to deliver the Bill - inviting their input on how the plans can best be put into practice.

Responding to the plans, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "The King’s Speech is packed full of measures which will begin transforming the UK for the better. The King’s Speech shows why Britain needs a Labour Government. 

"The forthcoming employment rights bill is key to rebalancing the relationship between employers and workers, making work fairer. As always, the detail will be important."

The Bill is just one of 35 being introduced to support the delivery of the new Government’s mission to rebuild Britain.

Other areas of focus include growing the economy, nationalising the railways and turbocharging building of houses and infrastructure.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said ahead of the speech: “Now is the time to take the brakes off Britain. For too long people have been held back, their paths determined by where they came from - not their talents and hard work.

“I am determined to create wealth for people up and down the country. It is the only way our country can progress, and my government is focussed on supporting that aspiration.

“Today’s new laws will take back control and lay the foundations of real change that this country is crying out for, creating wealth in every community and making people better off - supporting their ambitions, hopes and dreams.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Bacchus by Giambologna in the Bargello museum in Florence

Tourist sparks outrage in Florence after simulating sex with beloved statue of Bacchus

Young Caucasian woman lighting a cigarette in the UK. Labour is reviving Rishi Sunak's plan to phase out smoking

Labour revives plans to phase out smoking as it relights Rishi Sunak's tobacco bill

King Charles III looks up as he reads the King's Speech, as Queen Camilla sits beside him during the State Opening of Parliament i

Read in Full: King Charles's speech delivering Keir Starmer's vision for Britain

King Charles III has outlined the government's legislative plans for the year ahead

Plans to get Britain building, nationalise railways and tax private schools confirmed in Starmer's first King's Speech

The Troubles saw British soldiers deployed on the streets of Northern Ireland

Government announces plans to repeal controversial Northern Ireland Legacy Act, facing backlash from veterans

The Commissioner will be outside the normal military chain of command

Starmer unveils Armed Forces Commissioner amid military morale crisis to address recruitment woes and living conditions

The King's Speech : at a glance

Planning reform blitz, ban on zero-hour contracts and Sunak’s smoking bill revived: the King’s Speech in brief

Police have released CCTV images from the Hackney shooting

Girl, 9, critically injured in Hackney shooting 'may never speak again' as police release CCTV images of motorcyclist

Jay Slater's family will fly back with his body

Jay Slater's family to return to UK with his body as his heartbroken mum begins funeral plans

English cricketer James Vince

England cricket star James Vince and his family ‘living in fear’ after home attacked twice in middle of the night

Six people were found dead at a luxury hotel in Bangkok died from cyanide

Six people who died 'foaming at the mouth' in five-star luxury Thai hotel were poisoned by drinks laced with cyanide

Live
King Charles III reads the King's Speech from the Sovereign's Throne in the House of Lords chamber.

King's Speech Live: Planning reform and growth at heart of King's Speech

UK inflation remains unchanged

UK inflation remains unchanged at 2% - holding steady at Bank of England's target rate

Rachel Reeves is facing calls to launch an inheritance tax raid on pension pots

Rachel Reeves faces calls to launch inheritance tax raid on pension pots in bid to raise extra £2 billion a year

Keir Starmer will reform the planning system

Local residents to lose power to block new housing as Starmer vows to 'get rid of brakes on planning system'

Exclusive
The Bibby Stockholm is now almost full with 410 people on board, LBC has learned

Mutiny on the Bibby: Migrants go on hunger strike and protests erupt on ‘hell barge’ Bibby Stockholm

Latest News

See more Latest News

A third pro is said to have been named as a 'person of interest' in the Strictly investigation

'Third Strictly professional dancer named' as 'person of interest' in investigation into abuse and bullying claims
Joe Biden has vowed to outlaw the gun used to shoot at Donald Trump

Joe Biden vows to outlaw assault rifle gunman used to shoot at Donald Trump, as he says 'politics has got too heated'
Police confirmed the human remains belonged to missing teen Jay Slater after a 29-day search

Jay Slater's mother 'wants to see him one last time' after Spanish authorities confirm body found is her missing son
Enzo Fernandez filmed himself and his Argentina teammates singing an offensive song

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez slammed by teammate Fofana for 'uninhibited racism' after offensive chant
Boris Johnson and Donald Trump

Boris Johnson urges Donald Trump to support Ukraine in one-on-one meeting

Snipers weren't placed on the "sloping roof" used by the shooter who attempted to assassinate Presidential nominee Donald Trump over "safety concerns", the head of the US Secret Service has admitted.

Snipers weren't placed on 'sloping roof' used by would-be Trump assassin over 'safety' concerns
Jay Slater vanished in Tenerife on June 17

GoFundMe gives update on ‘next steps’ for £58,000 Jay Slater fundraiser as teen's body found
King Charles III and Queen Camilla viewing rare Golden Guernsey Goats

Charles and Camilla present royal title to goats saved from the Nazis on visit to Channel islands
Gareth Southgate, an Englishman through and through, is one of our most successful managers

Why the next England manager must be… English

Bob Menendez has been found guilty on all counts in his corruption trial

US Senator Bob Menendez found guilty on all counts in corruption trial

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla left in histerics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on

Queen Camilla left in hysterics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on
King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand during whistle-stop tour of Australia and Samoa

King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand during whistle-stop tour of Australia and Samoa
Prince William offered a consoling message after England's loss

'It just wasn’t meant to be': Prince William offers consoling message after England's loss in Euro 2024 final

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit