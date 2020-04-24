Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

Watch the government's coronavirus daily briefing on coronavirus- the feed will appear here once it begins.

Today's Downing Street press conference will be hosted by ...

It comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock told LBC that Boris Johnson is on “great form and raring to go” after recovering from coronavirus.

Last night, US president Donald Trump found himself at the centre of a major backlash from the global medical community today and was the subject of mockery by people around the world after he suggested injecting disinfectant might be a viable Covid-19 treatment.

