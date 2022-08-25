Govt has 'failed children', says Labour as GCSE grades plummet from last year

By Emma Soteriou

The Government has "failed our children" due to unequal GCSE outcomes around the country, Labour has said.

Top grades for GCSEs were down on last year - when grades were determined by teachers - but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels.

It comes after A Level results also took a hit last week, with students left fighting for spots on their desired university courses.

Labour blamed the Tories for leaving a "legacy of unequal outcomes" that are holding back children and communities.

The opposition party pointed to regional disparities in results, saying the government is "failing our children", despite its levelling up agenda.

Figures published by the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ) - covering GCSE entries from students predominantly in England, Wales and Northern Ireland - showed top grades of 7/A fell from 28.9% in 2021 to 26.3% this year, a drop of 2.6 percentage points.

Statistics show that last year fewer than four in 10 students in Knowsley, in the North West, achieved a pass in English and maths - more than 20 percentage points lower than the national average.

Labour cited this as being in contrast to other areas including Trafford in Greater Manchester, Kingston-upon-Thames in south-west London, and Buckinghamshire, where around seven in 10 young people got a pass in both subjects.

Shadow schools minister Stephen Morgan said: "Young people receiving results have worked incredibly hard, but 12 years of Conservative governments has left a legacy of unequal outcomes that are holding back kids and holding back communities.

"As we head into results day, every child should know that they are supported by a Government which believes in them and their ability to succeed, but sadly that's simply not the case.

"The Conservatives are failing our children.

"Labour is ambitious for every child.

"We would end tax breaks for private schools and invest in thousands of new teachers, to give every child the brilliant teaching and school experience they need to achieve and thrive."