'A home visit would have saved her': Man who lost wife to cancer attacks online GP checks

11 October 2021, 10:58 | Updated: 11 October 2021, 12:30

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A man whose wife died of cancer aged just 44 says she "would have been saved or treated much earlier" if her GP had paid a home visit.

Anton has been left to raise three children aged 15, 14 and 9 - the oldest of whom is disabled - alone following the death of his wife three months ago.

He told LBC's Nick Ferrari that when she developed "very serious pain" he "begged" the GP "to pay a home visit and to advise me to take her to the cancer unit straight away or not".

Instead, the GP sent a rapid service nurse who carried out some basic tests.

It comes as it was revealed that the average GP is now working a three-day week, with a drop in working hours particularly "significant" in the years since 2017.

Anton continued: "When she collapsed I took her to the A&E and eventually to the cancer unit, her cancer had spread to the brain."

He described holding his wife's hand in the hospital and coming to terms with the fact it was too late for her to be saved.

He said: "The statistics show 10 million online consultations, those are utterly rubbish, it's not effective, there's no point getting a consultation, it should be an effective consultation.

"My wife would have been saved or treated much earlier if that doctor would have paid a home visit."

Anton, from Bromley in south-east London, added that he checked on the NHS England website and was "clearly" entitled to a home visit.

He said: "The doctors are supposed to make home visits for the people who can't come to the surgery but it's not happening."

The Daily Telegraph reported that, according to research commissioned by the Department of Health, GPs carried out just 6.6 half-day sessions a week - the equivalent of just over three days - in 2019.

This is said to be the lowest on record and down from 7.5 sessions in 2010.

The National GP Worklife Survey of 1,332 GPs, carried out by the University of Manchester, also showed just 59 per cent of GPs' time was spent on "direct patient care" in 2019, down from 63.1 percent in 2010.

Although the research is from before Covid it comes amid increasing concerns over access to face-to-face appointments which have arisen during the pandemic.

