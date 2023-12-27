'A country girl with the biggest heart': Tribute to woman, 22, killed in Christmas quad bike crash as two men arrested

27 December 2023, 21:14 | Updated: 27 December 2023, 21:21

Grace Vater died after a quad bike crash
Grace Vater died after a quad bike crash. Picture: Gloucestershire Police/Facebook

By Kit Heren

A woman killed in a quad bike crash on Christmas Day has been named, with her family paying tribute as two men were arrested.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Grace Vater, 22, died on Christmas Day after the crash on a country lane in Gloucestershire on December 23.

Two men aged 29 and 30 have been arrested in connection with Grace's death. One of them is believed to have made off from the scene on a quad bike after the crash, before police found him with a helicopter.

Grace's family said: "We as a family are totally devastated to have lost our beautiful darling Gracie.

"A treasured and much loved daughter, sister, granddaughter and aunty.

"She was the most kind, caring and beautiful soul inside and out, and would help anybody that needed her help. She was loved by everyone who met her.

The country lane where the crash took place
The country lane where the crash took place. Picture: Google Street View

"A country girl with the biggest heart and a huge love for animals, especially dogs, pigs and cows.

"Our lives will never be the same without her, but we take comfort in knowing that Gracie is with her beloved dad. We ask that all of Gracie's family are given privacy during this horrific time."

The crash took place on Whitehouse Lane in Shipton Moyne, near Tetbury shortly after 2pm on December 23.

Grace Vater
Grace Vater. Picture: Gloucestershire Police

She was airlifted to hospital in Bristol, but died two days later.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the quad bike being driven prior to the incident can provide information to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 251 of 23 December: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

