Police appeal for urgent information after girl, 2, 'abducted and taken to Spain'

27 August 2021, 17:21 | Updated: 27 August 2021, 17:23

Gracie-May is thought to have been taken to Spain by her parents
Gracie-May is thought to have been taken to Spain by her parents. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A two-year-old girl has been abducted and taken abroad, officers say.

Lancashire Police report that Gracie-May Rogers was last seen with her mother Kelly Gibson at about 10am on August 24.

The girl, from Lancaster, and her mother boarded a plane at Glasgow airport at 5.30pm on August 25, arriving in Alicante, Spain with father Lee Rogers at 9.35pm.

There have been no confirmed sightings of them in Spain and police are treating the incident as a missing child case.

Ms Gibson, 35, and Mr Rogers, 39, are now wanted on suspicion of child abduction.

Lancashire Police is working with Spanish authorities to bring Gracie-May home and anyone who has seen the family or has information on their whereabouts should urgently get in touch.

Police issued photos of Ms Gibson, 35, and Mr Rogers, 39
Police issued photos of Ms Gibson, 35, and Mr Rogers, 39. Picture: Alamy

Detective Inspector Andy Ellis, of Lancaster CID, said: "We are growing increasingly concerned, especially for the welfare of Gracie-May and Kelly Gibson, and we would appeal to anyone who sees the three of them together or separately to get in touch urgently.

"The last information we have is that the family landed in Alicante on Tuesday evening but as there have been no confirmed sightings since then it is possible that they have moved on.

"We appreciate that this incident may cause concern for some people but we are working closely with our partners in the Spanish Police and our overriding priority is the safe return of this young child.”

Anyone with information should contact Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log 0621 of August 25th. For sightings please contact the local police in the relevant area.

