'They let her down': Woman 'killed by stalker' was failed by police, family say

19 October 2021, 17:34 | Updated: 19 October 2021, 17:36

Gracie Spinks' family have spoken out on what would have been her 24th birthday.
Gracie Spinks' family have spoken out on what would have been her 24th birthday. Picture: Alamy/ Family handout

By Megan Hinton

A woman thought to have been killed by a colleague she had previously reported for stalking was “let down” by police, her family has said.

Gracie Spinks, 23, was found unconscious at her horse stable in Duckmanton with fatal stab wounds on June 18.

The body of 35-year-old Michael Sellers, who is believed to be Ms Spinks' former supervisor, was found in a nearby field just hours later.

Now Ms Spinks' parents have hit out at police for letting their daughter down “big time” after they claim she reported Sellers to police for stalking four months earlier.

Following their daughter's death, Ms Spinks' parents have been campaigning for Gracie's Law, a government funding pledge to give every police force a dedicated point of contact for stalking complaints.

Speaking to Sky News, Ms Spinks' mother Alison Heaton said: "A guy who Gracie had previously reported to the police for stalking her approached her that morning and murdered her."

She added: "It's just really frustrating because we've got no answers, it's just dragging on, we just want some answers."

Her family later discovered that a bag containing knives, an axe, a hammer and a note saying "don't lie" had been found close to the stables, six weeks before Ms Spinks' death, which was then handed to police.

"This bag of weapons had been handed in on May 6 and as far as we know the police didn't act on it and join up the dots basically from Gracie's complaints," her mother said.

Richard Spinks, Gracie’s father, claimed that if Derbyshire Police had warned her about that find, he could have protected her.

"We wouldn't have let her go anywhere on her own after that, so that's the view that I've got: I think they let her down big time," he said.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it was continuing to investigate prior police contact between Gracie Spinks and Derbyshire Police before her death.

Derbyshire Police said it was assisting the area coroner with their investigations into the deaths of Ms Spinks and Mr Sellers, and the case remained with the IOPC.

Meanwhile, Ms Spinks' parents hope a candlelit vigil held tonight to mark their daughter's birthday, will raise aware for their Gracie's Law campaign.

"That will be her legacy," said Mr Spinks.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Bodycam footage shows Penelope Jackson in the moments after she killed her husband

Chilling moment woman tells officers 'I admit it all' after stabbing husband to death

Breaking
Manchester Airport's terminal 2 has been evacuated following a report of a "suspicious package".

Manchester Airport evacuated after 'suspicious package' found in terminal

Michael Gove was ambushed by anti-vaccine protesters in Westminster.

Michael Gove ambushed by anti-vaxxer mob on the streets of Westminster

Zara Owen told of her terrifying ordeal after being spiked with an injection

Student shares harrowing experience of being 'spiked' with injection

A furious member of the public tied up a protestor with their own banner

Watch: Angry driver ties up Insulate Britain protester with his own banner

Insulate Britain have called for 10mph speed limits to be imposed during their protests

Eco protesters call for 10mph motorway speed limit so they can disrupt roads 'in safety'

Two teenagers have been arrested, police said

Two school pupils filmed attacking PCSO in north London street

Sajid Javid has warned of a 'tough winter' for the NHS

Sajid Javid warns of 'tough winter' as No10 'closely' monitors AY4.2 covid variant

The shortage of lorry drivers in the UK has caused chaos to the supply chain

Supply chain crisis: No 'visible' improvements in HGV driver shortage - RHA

The Government has outlined its net zero strategy: The Heat and Building Strategy.

Net zero strategy 'to support up to 440,000 jobs', business minister says

Roads have been closed off following the incident.

Woman, 23, dies in hit-and-run in west London

Beer prices are set to rise to £6 in London

Price of a pint 'set to rise by 30p, and could hit £6 in London'

Lord Janner, who died in 2015, denied all charges against him

‘Multiple failings’ over handling of child abuse claims against Lord Janner, report finds

Boris Johnson was speaking at the Global Investment Summit

PM: UK must lead climate action because it 'knitted the deadly tea cosy' of climate change

Heathrow Airport passenger charges are set to rise

Heathrow passengers face paying more to fly from airport under new plans

The mother rammed her car into the protesters when they refused to move.

Moment enraged mother drives into eco protesters as she tried to take son to school

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Tesco GetGo shop has opened in London

Tesco launches first checkout-free 'GetGo' store in London

Boris Johnson will announce the investment at the Global Investment Summit

£9.7bn overseas investment in UK will 'power economic recovery', PM says
Mark Francois called for 'David's law' to be introduced.

Tory MP calls for 'David’s law' to crack down on anonymous abuse online
Justin McLaughlin was pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital on Saturday

Justin McLaughlin: Teenager charged over boy's death at railway station
Former police officer James Ankrett has been jailed for five months

Police officer jailed over inappropriate relationship with vulnerable woman
The Government confirmed a target for all new heating system installations to be low carbon by 2035

£5k grants to help households replace boilers with heat pumps
Some schools have issued warnings over Netflix's new hit series, Squid Game.

Parents warned about hit Netflix show Squid Game after 'violence' in playgrounds
Three people have been injured in the blast

Ayr explosion: Family of four in serious condition after blast at house
George W Bush pictured with Colin Powell in 2002

Bush and Blair lead tributes to Colin Powell after death aged 84
Dr Tom Prichard rushed to the medical emergency in the stands.

'Fantastic feeling': Off-duty doctor hailed a hero for saving Newcastle fan's life

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

UK faces 8,000 Covid deaths before Christmas if govt don't act, epidemiologist warns

UK faces 8,000 Covid deaths before Christmas if govt don't act, epidemiologist warns
LBC Views: 5K boiler grant sounds great but won’t help families with their energy bills

LBC Views: 5K boiler grant sounds great but won’t help families with their energy bills
The lawyer was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Dennis Hutchings death: Northern Ireland veteran's lawyer hits out at trial
The International Trade Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Cabinet member reveals online troll 'threatened to burn down my house with my kids inside'
Labour MP Kim Leadbeater: Sir David Amess was in politics for the right reasons

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater: Sir David Amess was an MP for the right reasons
Iain Dale's moving response to the death of Sir David Amess

Iain Dale's moving response to the death of Sir David Amess

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch Again

James O'Brien callers heap praise MPs for service to communities

James O'Brien callers heap praise on MPs for service to communities
Dominic Raab said it was "wrong" to use anonymous social media accounts to abuse MPs

Dominic Raab: It's wrong that people can post abuse anonymously online
The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Raab: Giving Southend city status would be 'fitting tribute' to slain MP Sir David Amess

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police