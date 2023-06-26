Graduate breaks down in tears as she qualifies as barrister, after grandparents remortgaged home to pay for degree

Seren Lewis broke down when she saw she'd graduated. Picture: TikTok

By Kit Heren

A law graduate broke down in tears after learning that she had qualified as a barrister, telling a poignant story of how her grandparents remortgaged their home to pay for her degree.

Seren Lewis, from Cardiff, shared the clip of her seeing that she had qualified, while sitting next to her grandparents.

The clip, which has gained more than a million views on TikTok, shows her nervously opening her results letter.

The video bears the caption: "Passing the Bar and qualifying as a Barrister is my biggest accomplishment to date."

Ms Lewis told her followers: "However it would have never happened without my Grandparents who I can only be forever grateful for.

"Taking me in at two-years-old and retiring early to care for a toddler was the most selfless act anyone could have done for me.

"Bar school is extremely expensive and is still so inaccessible to the majority of people living in the UK.

"To be able to attend, they decided to remortgage their house that they had paid off so many years ago and without that, I would not be where I am today.

"So, as much as this achievement is down to my hard work and MANY late nights, I share this achievement with them."

She wrote on the clip: "Watch me pass the UK Bar and qualify as a Barrister at 22-a literal dream come true for me and my grandparents."

Ms Lewis has been documenting her studies throughout her time at law school, telling viewers of how nervous she was about exams, and also sharing that leaving university was a "bittersweet" feeling.

Viewers congratulated her on her achievement. One person wrote: "Well that’s my morning cry out of the way. congratulations x".

Another said: 'I’m literally crying for you.'"

Someone else said: "They are so proud of you it warms my heart. Congrats."

A fourth wrote: "Ur so lucky to have them and be loved by them the way you are, you can see how much they love you from a short clip, congrats."