Cricket legend Graham Thorpe died after being struck by train, inquest hears

An inquest's heard former England cricketer Graham Thorpe died after being struck by a train . Picture: Getty

Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe, 55, died after being struck by a train at a railway station in Surrey, the opening of an inquest into his death has heard.

The 55-year-old took his own life, his wife Amanda Thorpe revealed previously.

At Surrey Coroner's Court in Woking, Area Coroner Simon Wickens offered his "sincere condolences" not just to Mr Thorpe's family, but to "all those touched by his life and career".

The cricket legend played 100 Test matches for England and turned out for Surrey for 17 years.

Graham Thorpe in his playing days. Picture: Alamy

His "devastated" wife Amanda said on Monday that he had been seriously ill in hospital in 2022, having tried to kill himself.

Thorpe did kill himself two years later, with his wife saying: "Despite having a wife and two daughters whom he loved and who loved him, he did not get better.

"He was so unwell in recent times and he really did believe that we would be better off without him".

She told the Times: "We are devastated that he acted on that and took his own life."

Ms Thorpe said that her husband had been beset by severe depression and anxiety "for a couple of years".

She said he had to be treated in an intensive care unit in May 2022 after trying to take his life.

She added: "Despite glimpses of hope and of the old Graham, he continued to suffer from depression and anxiety, which at times got very severe.

"We supported him as a family and he tried many, many treatments but unfortunately none of them really seemed to work.

"Graham was renowned as someone who was very mentally strong on the field and he was in good physical health.

"But mental illness is a real disease and can affect anyone."

Match officials, players and staff of the men's and women's teams line-up on the field to observe a minute's silence in tribute to Graham Thorpe at a cricket match this week. Picture: Getty

After his playing career, which ended in 2005, Thorpe transitioned to coaching, working with the likes of Steve Smith and David Warner in Australia before returning to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) as a batting coach.

A statement from the ECB said: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Graham Thorpe, MBE, has passed away.

"There seem to be no appropriate words to describe the deep shock we feel at Graham’s death.

"More than one of England’s finest-ever batters, he was a beloved member of the cricket family and revered by fans all over the world.

Graham Thorpe in 2004. Picture: Getty

"His skill was unquestioned, and his abilities and achievements across a 13-year international career brought so much happiness to his teammates and England and Surrey CCC supporters alike.

"Later, as a coach, he guided the best England Men’s talent to some incredible victories across all formats of the game.

"The cricket world is in mourning today. Our hearts go out to his wife Amanda, his children, father Geoff, and all of his family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time.

"We will always remember Graham for his extraordinary contributions to the sport."

Oli Slipper, chairman at Surrey Cricket club, said: "Graham is one of the great sons of Surrey and there is an overwhelming sadness that he will not walk through the gates of the Oval again.

"He is a legend of Surrey and brought great pride to the Club wearing both the Three Feathers and the Three Lions.

"He made outstanding contributions to the Club as a cricketer, and as a man, and he will be so sorely missed."

Anyone going through a difficult time can call Samaritans on 116 123 - or email jo-at-samaritans-dot-org.