Granddaughter of Time Bandits actor slams Taika Waititi's revival for 'tarnishing legacy' by casting people of 'average height'

25 October 2022, 23:13

The 1981 film Time Bandits.
The 1981 film Time Bandits. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Emma Soteriou

The granddaughter of an actor who starred in '80s film Time Bandits has slammed the upcoming revival for "tarnishing" its legacy by casting people of "average height".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Abbie Grace Purvis, 22, shared her disappointment over the casting decision on social media, saying it was "tarnishing her late grandfather's legacy".

The granddaughter of Jack Purvis - who played Wally in the original - added that she felt "forgotten", after initially being excited about the opportunities the upcoming release may offer.

The fantasy film is set for an Apple TV+ series reboot with Taika Waititi at the helm and starring big names including Friends icon Lisa Kudrow.

The cast will also include Kal-El Tuck from Unseeing Evil, House star Charlyne Yi and Martyrs Lane actress Kiera Thompson.

Read more: 'Like Monty Python is back': Linguists blast Cambridge's bid to teach German using gender-inclusive words

Read more: 'World's dirtiest man' who 'smoked dung' and 'ate roadkill' dies aged 94 after taking first bath in 50 years

Abbie Grace criticised the move in a TikTok video.
Abbie Grace criticised the move in a TikTok video. Picture: TikTok/AbbieGraceP

Speaking in a TikTok video, Ms Purvis said: "When I heard there was going to be a series, I was over the moon.

"I happen to also be an actor, thanks to my grandfather, and I finally thought that people like me were going to be represented in my generation and not always have to refer to an 80s film."

She continued: "Time Bandits is the only film that's ever represented people like me in a way that isn't seen as a goblin or one of Snow White's seven little men.

"This was a film that changed the times and it was ahead of the times to be honest because people like me weren't treated the same as they are now.

"For a generation that is so big on talking about inclusivity and diversity and making sure that everyone's heard, this whole casting choice just seems absurd."

Ms Purvis then went on to directly appeal to the team behind the new production.

"Taika Waititi and team, please can someone answer me," she said.

"Can you tell me why you're tarnishing not only my late grandfather's legacy but the other short actors in that film - some of them are no longer with us - just because it doesn't fit your normality?"

The project has been in development since 2019, with Mr Waititi to direct the first two episodes of the series.

The adaptation "centres on a young boy who discovers a time-traveling portal in his bedroom", according to its official IMDb page.

Time Bandits was originally an '80s film
Time Bandits was originally an '80s film. Picture: Alamy

The move comes after it was also revealed that the upcoming Snow White live action remake would be reimagining the dwarf characters after having hired consultants.

In a statement, a Disney spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter: "To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community," they said.

"We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period."

It followed criticism from Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage who said: "I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White — but you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs."

"It makes no sense to me. You’re progressive in one way, but then you’re still making that f***ing backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together?" the actor went on to say in an episode of the WTF podcast.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The King has said "not everybody is designed for the academic"

King Charles: Lack of vocational education in schools is 'a great tragedy'

Linguists criticised German teaching at Cambridge

'Like Monty Python is back': Linguists blast Cambridge's bid to teach German using gender-inclusive words

Rishi Sunak has sparked outrage by hiring Suella Braverman again

Outrage after Suella Braverman made home secretary - just six days after being sacked for breaching the ministerial code

Keir Starmer has slammed Rishi Sunak

Sunak 'stabbed Boris in the back' and 'got thrashed by Truss': Starmer tears into new PM

Euan McNamara

First photo of teenage boy who collapsed and died in Liverpool, as parents pay tribute to 'handsome, caring, loving' son

A woman was attacked in Northbourne Close

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 59, dies following serious assault in Shoreham

The football boots were banned by Wrexham, which is part-owned by Ryan Reynolds

'F*ck the Tories': Wrexham striker banned from wearing football boots with explicit message for the government

Elon Musk's confirmed he's changed his mind and will now go ahead with his planned purchase of Twitter.

Elon Musk 'threatens to fire 75% of Twitter staff' after $44 billion takeover

Amou Haji

'World's dirtiest man' who 'smoked dung' and 'ate roadkill' dies aged 94 after taking first bath in 50 years

The jury instead convicted Culea of causing Mr Walker grievous bodily harm with intent.

Burglar who 'hog tied' elderly couple in 'savage' hunt for £30k life savings found guilty of murder

Harvey Weinstein is accused of raping Jennifer Siebel Newsom

Harvey Weinstein 'raped future wife of California governor', court hears

Rishi Sunak becomes Britain's 57th Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak's speech in full as he becomes UK's third PM in two months

John Paul was convicted after confessing to the murder in Kensington Gardens Square 40 years on

Man convicted after walking into a police station and confessing to murder more than 40 years on

Joe Biden was speaking at the White House to mark Diwali

'Congratulations Rashi Sanook:' Joe Biden mispronounces name as hails new PM

Koray Aplergin was found dead in the woods

'Beloved' radio DJ 'thrown into van with girlfriend then beaten to death before burned body found in woods'

Peter Tatchell in Qatar

'Shame on FIFA': Peter Tatchell hits out at World Cup organisers in Qatar protests

Latest News

See more Latest News

Three girls police want to speak to in connection with the incident

Hunt for three girls who threw women to floor and stamped on their heads in Tube station

Rishi Sunak is officially the new Prime Minister

Meet our new Prime Minister: Who is Rishi Sunak and what are his policies?

Lectern designs have changed over the years

'Feminine' and 'statesmanlike': How do different PMs like their lecterns?

One Year To Go - Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023

Meghan Markle says black women are stereotyped as 'angry' in latest podcast

Daniel Hodgin won a share of £14,000 on The Chase in 2017

The Chase winner stole £53,000 from the bank accounts of dead people

Rishi Sunak has assembled his top team

Rishi's team to 'fix' Britain: Continuity Cabinet sees return of Hunt, Gove and Braverman

Undaunted Rishi Sunak vows to earn everyones trust and fix Liz Truss's mistakes

Undaunted Rishi Sunak vows to earn everyone's trust and fix Liz Truss's mistakes in his first speech as PM
President Biden appeared to be confused

President Biden appears to get lost in his own garden after White House event

Nick Ferrari spoke with Lord McLoughlin

'Give him a chance': Former Conservative Party Chairman Lord McLoughlin backs Rishi as PM

Pasta and vegetable oil are among the products seeing price rises well above the level of inflation

Price of pasta and vegetable oil soars 60 per cent as cost of shopping basket essentials rockets

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/10/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Sunak's 'bold' Cabinet reshuffle shows how confident he really is

Andrew Marr reacts to Rishi Sunak's first day as PM

Andrew Marr: I think exhaustion is rippling through the Conservative party, mixed with relief
sunak

'A government of no talent': James O'Brien says PM is at risk of 'presiding' over talentless cabinet
‘Pride in Britain’: Labour Peer Lord Boateng says we should ‘celebrate’ Rishi Sunak as the UK’s first Prime Minister of colour

‘Pride in Britain’: Labour's Lord Boateng says we should ‘celebrate’ Rishi Sunak as the UK’s first Prime Minister of colour
Britain back in business

'Britain's back open for business' says caller delighted to have Rishi Sunak as PM

The Tory MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Tories have 'turned a corner' and will 'settle down' under Rishi Sunak's watch, former minister claims
Iain Dale Cross Question 24/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/10/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/10 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit