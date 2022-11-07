Grandfather, 76, who touched NHS nurse’s breast claiming he was ‘reading her name badge’ guilty of sexual assault.

Widower Andrew Sington, 76, was not wearing his glasses at the time. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A short-sighted grandfather has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a nurse after he touched her breast while ‘trying to read her name badge’.

Widower Andrew Sington, 76, is now facing a prison sentence after he claims he reached for the badge on her NHS uniform whilst not wearing glasses.

Sington, who lives in Hale near Altrincham, Greater Manchester, was visiting his daughter at a hospital near Liverpool at the time of the incident.

Captured on hospital CCTV cameras, the assault, which took place on November 13 last year, saw the nurse enter the room and introduce herself before Sington patted her arm.

“I just dismissed that,” said the nurse as she gave evidence at Sefton magistrates court near Liverpool.

“Some people are quite tactile and I didn't think anything of it. I just sat down and there was some general conversation. It was about 30 minutes into the visit when the patient was becoming quite restless and we decided to take her back to the ward.”

Read more: I'm very disappointed in Matt Hancock for joining I'm A Celebrity, says Rishi Sunak

Read more: Just Stop Oil cause M25 rush hour chaos despite cops' swoop on eco zealot mastermind

“If I had been intent on fondling her, I would have used my left hand on her right chest,” added Singron. Picture: LinkedIn

Sington is then said to have reached over and pulled at the woman's fleece jacket under the premise of checking her name.

Witnessed by his partner, the patient they were visiting and other members of staff, Sington is alleged to have said: “I am sorry I didn't mean to touch your boob, I was just checking your name.”

The anonymous nurse, in her 40s, is said to have reported the incident after she was left in a state of “shock and disbelief”.

'We were standing, preparing to leave and close to the door and the patient's mum was talking about when she would next visit. Mr Sington then put his arm across from the right and touched me on my left breast,” recalled the nurse.

“I had my NHS fleece on which had the NHS logo and rainbow motif on the left side. He pulled the fleece and made a comment such as 'I am sorry, I didn't mean to touch your boob, I was checking your name.

“My name was embroidered on the right side of my fleece in white, the NHS logo and rainbow were on the left. The name was clearly visible.

“I was very shocked. I remember my colleague saying: ‘Her name is on the other side. She has already told you what her name is’."

Sington appeared in Sefton Magistrates Court. Picture: Adam Vaughan / Alamy Stock Photo

“He touched it enough for me to feel it. It was a pull at the fleece as if trying to pull the fleece towards him but his hand was on my breast.

“I just froze, I was shocked. It was the last thing I expected to happen.”

The nurse added: “I remember walking away back to the ward and thinking, ‘Did that really just happen? Have I really just been touched?" It took me a few minutes to process.”

Later during a police interview, Sington appeared flustered – at one stage appearing unable to remember the name of his own partner.

When asked what prompted his comment 'I did not touch your boob', he replied: “Because I looked and I couldn't see her name. I moved the fleece so that I could see her name. I wanted to refer to her by name as it's a polite thing to do.

“A person has a name and we should try to [use] their name. My biggest issue is remembering someone's name.

The nurse said: "I remember walking away back to the ward and thinking, "Did that really just happen?". Picture: Paul Doyle / Alamy Stock Photo

”In response to the allegations, Sington said he said he was “absolutely devastated” by the accusations.

“If I had been intent on fondling her, I would have used my left hand on her right chest,” he added.

Appearing in court on Friday, Sington was convicted of sexual assault, an offence which carries a maximum ten years in jail.

His lawyer, Mike Braham, said: “Mr Sington is a man of good character and is more of a Mr Magoo than a sexual predator.

“He has told the court that he was short sighted and was not wearing his spectacles. Clearly, he is a little eccentric.”

The court adjourned for a probation report and Sington was told to appear for sentencing at Liverpool Magistrates Court on November 25.

Sington has 21 days to lodge an appeal with the Crown Court.