'If you don't pay by December 1 you're not coming': Gran says it's 'a no-brainer' to charge her children for Christmas

23 December 2022, 07:32

Caroline Duddridge charges her family for Christmas dinner
Caroline Duddridge charges her family for Christmas dinner. Picture: Facebook

By Kit Heren

A grandmother in Cardiff has revealed she charges her family for Christmas dinner each year - and makes sure they pay up weeks in advance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Caroline Duddridge insists that making her five children, their partners and her grandchildren pay their share of the festive get-together is a "no-brainer" and "an important lesson for the kids".

And she told BBC Breakfast that her rule is: "if you don't pay by 1 December, you're not coming."

Ms Duddridge charges two of her children £15 and the others £10 because they work part-time and are looking after children. Partners pay similar amounts.

She also asks for £5 for grandchildren over the age of 5, and £2.50 if they are younger.

Ms Duddrige said it teaches children 'an important lesson'
Ms Duddrige said it teaches children 'an important lesson'. Picture: Facebook

She insisted that it was a good idea, even though some of her friends have branded her "a bit of a scrooge".

Speaking to Fabulous magazine, the widow said charging "streamlines dinner and ensures everyone has a say and helps out and no one faces post-Christmas money problems."

Pensioner Ms Duddridge said she makes sure her children, aged between 24 and 37, pay well ahead of Christmas itself.

She said: "I log into my bank account and check who has made their Christmas dinner payment in November".

Ms Duddridge added: "The amount I charge for dinner includes electricity. It's a no brainer for me… it's the only way to go."

Ms Duddridge started charging in 2016 after her husband died
Ms Duddridge started charging in 2016 after her husband died. Picture: Facebook

But she does her best to make sure that her family get good bargains, searching the shelves for good value deals for hours on end.

Ms Duddridge said that while her payment scheme involving children may seem "harsh", it is "an important life lesson".

Ms Duddridge admitted some of her friends had called her 'a bit of a Scrooge'
Ms Duddridge admitted some of her friends had called her 'a bit of a Scrooge'. Picture: Facebook

She said she started charging after her husband died in 2016, leaving her on a single teaching assistant's salary.

It comes after a woman was shocked earlier in December when her sister invited her to Christmas dinner, and asked that she bring £20.

Sharing the story on Mumsnet, the woman's colleague said: "I can't imagine charging a guest, especially family.

She added: "I'd even go so far as telling them to just bring themselves if they asked if I wanted anything bringing."

The reaction was mixed, with some sharing the original poster's horror at being asked to pay, and others arguing the request was reasonable given the cost of living crisis.

