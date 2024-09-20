Grange Hill star Cleo Sylvestre dies aged 79 as tributes paid to trailblazing actress

20 September 2024, 19:14

"Trailblazing" actress Cleo Sylvestre has died aged 79
"Trailblazing" actress Cleo Sylvestre has died aged 79. Picture: Getty

By Will Conroy

"Trailblazing" actress Cleo Sylvestre has died aged 79, her agent has confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sylvestre, also known as Cleopatra Palmer, had been a feature of film, stage, television and music since the 1960s.

She was the first black actress to play a leading role at the National Theatre, and to have a regular leading role in a UK soap opera, playing Melanie Harper in ITV’s Crossroads.

Crossroads had about 15 million viewers at the time, and brought Sylvestre to a national audience.

Sylvestre was the first black actress to play a leading role at the National Theatre
Sylvestre was the first black actress to play a leading role at the National Theatre. Picture: Alamy

Her film roles have ranged from the 2014 film Paddington and 1993's The Punk, while her TV appearances include The Bill, New Tricks, Till Death Do Us Part, Grange Hill, Doctor Who and Coronation Street.

A statement from Fulcrum Talent on Friday said: "It is with deep regret that I have to announce the sad news that Cleo Sylvestre MBE died this morning.

Read more: Body found in search for missing TV personality Katherine Watson

Read more: Sir Alan Bates slams government 'flimflam artists' for dragging out compensation for victims of Post Office scandal

"Much loved and admired by her peers, she will be remembered as a trailblazer and a true friend. She will be sorely missed by so many.

"We ask that you respect the privacy of her family at this difficult time."

Cleo Sylvestre has died aged 79
Cleo Sylvestre has died aged 79. Picture: Alamy

Sylvestre also sang as Cleo with the Rolling Stones backing her on a cover of To Know Him Is To Love Him in 1964 and continued to be a musician with her blues band Honey B Mama And Friends.

In 2023, she was at Buckingham Palace as she was made an MBE for services to drama and charity.

Her most recent screen roles included ITV thriller Platform 7, and Channel 5's revamp of All Creatures Great And Small.

Playwright and author Bonnie Greer paid tribute to Sylvestre on Twitter.

"The actor #CleoSylvestreMBE has crossed over," Greer wrote. "She was one of the reasons that - from my vantage point in NYC - I thought that this country has the best anglophone theatre, and the best place to be a black woman in it. I still think that. Thank you, Cleo!"

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Remains of the Titan submersible on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean

Things to know about this week’s evidence on the Titan sub disaster

Election 2024 Voting Begins

First in-person votes cast in US presidential election

The Israeli army detain a person in the West Bank town of Qabatiya during a raid

Israeli soldiers ‘pushed lifeless bodies’ from rooftops during West Bank raid

Cinnamon the capybara has finally been found.

Cinnamon the runaway capybara found in Telford pond

Election 2024 Trump

Report finds communication failures before Trump assassination attempt

Lucy Letby is Britain's most prolific child serial killer

Child serial killer Lucy Letby will challenge latest conviction in court next month

People gather near a damaged building at the scene of an Israeli missile strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut

Israel’s military says its strike on Beirut killed senior Hezbollah official

Basalt Cliffs beach, Reynishverfi, Gardar, Myrdalur, Southern Iceland

Police shoot rare polar bear spotted outside cottage in Iceland village

Netherlands Stabbing

Man arrested after fatal stabbing in Rotterdam suspected of terrorist motive

Steven Wilson suffered several injuries when convicted murderer Patrick Chandler attacked him “out of the blue” in July 2018

Convicted burglar handed £5.5m payout after being stabbed 16 times in prison canteen and left with kitchen phobia

Exclusive
Robert Jenrick Launches His Bid To Be The Next Conservative Party Leader

Social housing should be focused on ‘people who have been here for a long time’, Robert Jenrick tells LBC

Premier Giorgia Meloni meets with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer, Angela Rayner and Rachel Reeves will no longer accept donations to pay for clothes amid gift row

People and rescuers gather at the scene of an Israeli missile strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut

At least nine killed and 60 wounded in Israeli strike on Beirut

Exclusive
Secret permission for Ukraine to fire missiles inside Russia could be given in the coming weeks

Secret permission for Ukraine to fire missiles inside Russia could be given in the coming weeks

Exclusive
Former popstar Holly Valance has told LBC that her children call Reform UK leader Nigel Farage “uncle Nige”

Former popstar Holly Valance says kids call Nigel Farage 'uncle Nige' as she reveals £100k Reform UK donation

Chocolate Bars

Iconic chocolate bar to return after a generation away

Latest News

See more Latest News

This photo shows a house where a Hungarian company that allegedly manufactured pagers that exploded in Lebanon and Syria is headquartered in Budapest

Woman whose firm linked to exploding pagers ‘under Hungarian protection’

Fire is being exchanged between Israel and Hezbollah

Top Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli strike on Beirut, IDF says

APTOPIX Election 2024 Harris

Kamala Harris focusing on personal stories as she campaigns on abortion rights

New York City-based banker Renata Rojas delivered a harrowing testimony about the mission on the fourth day of a two-week public hearing

'This was never sold as a Disney ride': OceanGate mission specialist speaks out at hearing over Titan submersible
Liam Elms was jailed for the manslaughter of Paul Lavery

Liverpool man jailed for killing disabled uncle in drunken rage and attacking emergency workers who came to help him
View of the theatre marquis at the world premiere of Pixar's "Inside Out 2" at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles

Disney facing fresh homophobia row after sources allege Inside Out 2 was made to be 'less gay'
Channel 4 reality star missing as police grow 'increasingly concerned for her welfare' amid desperate search.

Body found in search for missing TV personality Katherine Watson

Sky Glass customers have said a software update had 'bricked' their TVs

Fury as Sky Glass customers complain their TVs won’t turn on and they've been 'bricked'

Titanic Tourist Sub

Titan passenger tells of aborted mission after craft ‘began spinning around’

Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Five women have alleged they had been raped by Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed described as ‘monster’ and compared to Jimmy Savile by lawyers representing his accusers
Five women have alleged they had been raped by Mohamed Al Fayed

I warned the Queen that Al-Fayed was ‘a salacious attacker of women,’ says former Royal security chief
Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary.

Prince Harry to return to UK for WellChild awards without Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown
What Lord Darzi is describing when it comes to the problems within the health service my family knows all too well, writes Matthew Hulbert

My mum died after waiting eleven hours for an ambulance— a properly funded NHS might have saved her life

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit