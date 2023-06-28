Grayson Perry collects knighthood from Prince William dressed as female alter-ego Claire

28 June 2023, 19:04 | Updated: 28 June 2023, 19:07

Grayson Perry received his knighthood dressed as his alter-ego Claire
Grayson Perry received his knighthood dressed as his alter-ego Claire. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Grayson Perry has picked up his knighthood from Prince William dressed as Claire, his female alter-ego.

The sculptor and tapestry maker, 60, wore a red dress and a miniature straw boater to collect the gong from the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

Sir Grayson, who was accompanied by his wife Philippa to the ceremony, is known for his cross-dressing and often incorporates Claire into his work.

He has previously praised the royals for what he sees as their liberal attitudes, saying that "they're very cool at the palace."

He added: “I have intuition around the language of dress, by which I mean to say, I’m pretty expert.

"There is a line - I wouldn’t go dressed as a clown."

Grayson Perry
Grayson Perry. Picture: Alamy

This is not the first time Sir Grayson has collected an honour while dressed as a woman.

In 2014 he picked up his Commander of the British Empire (CBE) award wearing what he described as a "mother of the bride" outfit.

Sir Grayson recently said that he had thought about refusing the knighthood, but his daughter Flo told him: "Don’t be a d***".

Grayson Perry being knighted
Grayson Perry being knighted. Picture: Alamy

Kate Garraway was also given an MBE on Wednesday, with her husband Derek Draper watching on.

The Smooth presenter gestured to a laughing Derek and the Prince of Wales smiled at him as she received her honour.

He looked joyous as Kate, who has been by his side after Covid left him struggling in hospital, spoke with the heir to the throne.

Derek, 55, a former political adviser, wore a blue suit and striped tie to watch the ceremony.

Read more: Kate Garraway receives MBE from Prince William as smiling husband Derek Draper watches on

Read more: Dame Priti Patel and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg: Boris's honours list rewards allies as Labour condemns 'sickening insult'

Kate Garraway receiving her MBE
Kate Garraway receiving her MBE. Picture: Alamy

He was left with long-term damage to his organs after being struck with coronavirus in March 2020.

It is thought he is one of the longest surviving patients to suffer serious complications with Covid since the pandemic began.

Kate has kept her fans and well-wishers up to date with Derek's condition and the family's life.

Two documentaries that follow their story won National Television Awards, while she has penned two books about his fight.

