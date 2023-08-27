West End show interrupted by police called to eject theatregoers in latest etiquette flashpoint

The group were escorted out of the Dominion Theatre during Sunday's performance to the delight of other theatregoers. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Police had to intervene to eject disruptive theatregoers from a West End theatre - as footage emerges of other attendees chanting 'out' at the group.

A video posted to Facebook showed the chanting as police officers spoke to individual members of the Saturday evening audience, who were there to see Grease The Musical starring Jason Donovan.

The Metropolitan Police said it was called to the theatre at 8.40pm, just over an hour into the show, which starts at 7.30pm every Monday to Saturday.

A police spokesperson said: "Shortly before 8.40pm on Saturday, August 26 police received reports of two men and two women causing a disturbance at a theatre in Tottenham Court Road, W1.

"Officers attended and the group were escorted from the premises. No arrests. No injuries reported."

The official Grease The Musical website said Donovan was billed to play the role of Teen Angel on Saturday night.

He shares the role with Peter Andre, who also plays Vince Fontaine and is next due to perform on August 29.

The ruckus is the latest incident over etiquette in theatres - months after a similar incident in London's West End which went viral on social media.

The clip lead to a wide-ranging discussion online around the correct protocol on behaviour during theatre shows and musicals.