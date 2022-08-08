Breaking News

Grease star Olivia Newton-John dies age 73 after long battle with breast cancer

8 August 2022, 20:36 | Updated: 8 August 2022, 21:51

Olivia Newton-John starred in Grease
Olivia Newton-John starred in Grease. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Grease star Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73 after a long battle with breast cancer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The actress was best known for her iconic role as Sandy in the hit musical Grease, starring alongside John Travolta.

The 1978 film and its accompanying soundtrack - still much loved more than 40 years later - catapulted Newton-John to international fame, although she had already scored a healthy level of success in her native Australia and in the UK.

She also had hit songs including Physical, A Little More Love and Long Live Love, which she performed for the UK at the 1974 Eurovision Song contest.

Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in the 90s before it returned in 2013 and 2017.

She starred alongside John Travolta
She starred alongside John Travolta. Picture: Alamy

Her family said in a statement that she "passed away peacefully at her ranch in southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends".

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," they added.

"Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."

The singer said she was treating the illness "naturally", using cannabis oil made from marijuana her husband grows in California to alleviate the pain.

She also underwent radiation treatment and cut sugar from her diet in a bid to overcome the cancer.

She said: "I believe I will win over it."

Hopelessly Devoted to You remains one of the film's most popular songs
Hopelessly Devoted to You remains one of the film's most popular songs. Picture: Alamy
The actress immortalised the role of goody-goody high school student Sandy
The actress immortalised the role of goody-goody high school student Sandy. Picture: Alamy

Newton-John became a Dame in 2020 for services to charity, cancer research and entertainment.

It came after she received an OBE in the 1979 New Year Honours list.

She appeared in several other films as well as Grease, such as the musical Xanadu with Gene Kelly and Two of a Kind.

Olivia Newton-John performed in Eurovision in 1974
Olivia Newton-John performed in Eurovision in 1974. Picture: Alamy

The Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce said flowers will be laid on Dame Olivia's star on the Walk Of Fame in LA in her memory.

The singer and actress was honoured with the star almost 41 years ago to the day, on August 5 1981.

Newton-John toured the UK later in her career
Newton-John toured the UK later in her career. Picture: Alamy

Tributes have since flooded in for the musical icon.

Her Grease co-star John Travolta posted a tribute to the actress, signing off "your Danny".

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," he wrote.

"Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again.

"Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!

"Your Danny, your John!"

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in Grease
Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in Grease. Picture: Alamy
The pair reunited for Two of a Kind in the 80s
The pair reunited for Two of a Kind in the 80s. Picture: Alamy

Star Trek actor George Takei said: "We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73.

"I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond.

"Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth."

Newton-John starred in Xanadu
Newton-John starred in Xanadu. Picture: Alamy

American actress Rosanna Arquette, who won a best supporting actress Bafta for her performance in 1985's Desperately Seeking Susan, was among those paying tribute.

She tweeted: "Fly with the angels Olivia Newton John."

Sandy and Danny in Grease
Sandy and Danny in Grease. Picture: Alamy

Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin recalled starring alongside Dame Olivia Newton-John in the 1996 film It's My Party, one of the first films to address the topic of Aids patients dying with dignity.

She said on Twitter: "I am SO saddened at the news of the passing of Olivia Newton John. I remember being so star struck when I met her at my first Hollywood gathering for Paramount.

"She was the sweetest and brightest light and I loved getting to know her on It's My Party.

"RIP dear, sweet Olivia."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Another heatwave is on the way

Level three heatwave alert issued for England as scorching temperatures return

Boris Johnson won't step in ahead of the appointment of his successor next month

Boris Johnson accused of 'shrugging his shoulders' on cost of living crisis

Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat restaurant probed by council over planning loophole

Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat restaurant probed by council over planning loophole

Ryan Giggs is accused of assaulting and controlling behaviour against his former girlfriend Kate Greville, 36, which he denies.

'Idolised' Ryan Giggs had 'sinister side' and 'abused woman he professed to love', court hears

Helen Rhodes (right) tragically died on a flight from Hong Kong to the UK.

'Devoted' mum dies on plane in front of her two children and husband

Archie Battersbee: Experts must 'improve communication skills' in wake of tragic case, says ethics expert

Archie Battersbee's death must lead to better communication between hospitals and parents, ethics expert says

Police spark social media fury over cycling campaign

Police spark social media war with motorists over 'space invader' cycling campaign

A water park has been slammed by witnesses for their "horrendous" response after an 11-year-old girl drowned

'Complete shambles': Witnesses describe search for girl, 11, who died at Windsor water park

Members of the London Fire Brigade help ferry local residents along Hornsey Road, Holloway, north London.

Roads turn into rivers with flooding up to four feet deep after water main bursts in north London

Suella Braverman to warn teachers it is 'unlawful' for children of different biological sexes to share toilet spaces

Suella Braverman to warn teachers it's 'unlawful' for children of different sexes to share toilets

Weyman Bennett of Stand up to Racism in support of a Black pupil strip-searched at school after being wrongly suspected of carrying drugs.

Met officers subjected 650 children to 'traumatising and intrusive' strip-searches

Desperate Brits have been turning to "DIY dentistry" if they are unable to get an appointment

Desperate Brits turn to 'DIY dentistry' as patients struggle to book NHS appointments

The scene of the explosion in Galpin's Road, Thornton Heath.

Child killed and three in hospital after house collapses in huge south London gas explosion

The Queen has replaced the traditional Balmoral welcome ceremony with a "small private event"

The Queen cancels traditional welcome to Balmoral Castle as she battles 'mobility issues'

Hate-crime awareness courses scrapped over controversy

Hate-crime awareness courses scrapped over backlash after veteran arrested for LGBT swastika meme

Fire chiefs want people to hold off having barbecues in gardens during the heatwave as they can easily spark large fires

Fire chiefs plea to ditch garden barbecues and government calls for more hosepipe bans as heatwave returns

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ahmaud Arbery Hate Crimes

Father and son get life sentences for hate crime over black jogger’s murder

Russia Ukraine War

Russia and Ukraine trade claims over shelling of nuclear power station again

France Heat

France faces worst drought on record as fourth heatwave of the year spreads

Palestinians Israel

Gaza power plant restarts as Israel-Palestinian truce holds

Turkey Russia Ukraine War

Ship carrying grain from Ukraine arrives in Istanbul

Polar Bear Warning Sign

Tourist injured in polar bear attack on Norwegian island

France Whale in Seine

Efforts to feed whale in French river fail again

Solomon Islands Stabbing

US diplomat says Solomon Islands leader ‘missed important opportunity’

King Harald V

Norway’s ageing king discharged from hospital after infection

Israel Palestinians Analysis

Ceasefire between Israel and Gaza militants holds overnight

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

Rachel Johnson

Rachel Johnson urges Government to act before 'financial timebomb explodes'

Ben Kentish

Swarbrick On Sunday with Ben Kentish 7/8 | Watch again

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit 'irresponsible' and for 'publicity', says ex-US ambassador to China

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit an 'irresponsible mistake' chasing 'publicity', says ex-US Ambassador to China
James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family
James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss with Margaret Thatcher's words

James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss...with Margaret Thatcher's words

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London