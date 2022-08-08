Breaking News

Grease star Olivia Newton-John dies age 73 after long battle with breast cancer

Olivia Newton-John starred in Grease. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Grease star Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73 after a long battle with breast cancer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The actress was best known for her iconic role as Sandy in the hit musical Grease, starring alongside John Travolta.

The 1978 film and its accompanying soundtrack - still much loved more than 40 years later - catapulted Newton-John to international fame, although she had already scored a healthy level of success in her native Australia and in the UK.

She also had hit songs including Physical, A Little More Love and Long Live Love, which she performed for the UK at the 1974 Eurovision Song contest.

Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in the 90s before it returned in 2013 and 2017.

She starred alongside John Travolta. Picture: Alamy

Her family said in a statement that she "passed away peacefully at her ranch in southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends".

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," they added.

"Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."

The singer said she was treating the illness "naturally", using cannabis oil made from marijuana her husband grows in California to alleviate the pain.

She also underwent radiation treatment and cut sugar from her diet in a bid to overcome the cancer.

She said: "I believe I will win over it."

Hopelessly Devoted to You remains one of the film's most popular songs. Picture: Alamy

The actress immortalised the role of goody-goody high school student Sandy. Picture: Alamy

Newton-John became a Dame in 2020 for services to charity, cancer research and entertainment.

It came after she received an OBE in the 1979 New Year Honours list.

She appeared in several other films as well as Grease, such as the musical Xanadu with Gene Kelly and Two of a Kind.

Olivia Newton-John performed in Eurovision in 1974. Picture: Alamy

The Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce said flowers will be laid on Dame Olivia's star on the Walk Of Fame in LA in her memory.

The singer and actress was honoured with the star almost 41 years ago to the day, on August 5 1981.

Newton-John toured the UK later in her career. Picture: Alamy

Tributes have since flooded in for the musical icon.

Her Grease co-star John Travolta posted a tribute to the actress, signing off "your Danny".

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," he wrote.

"Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again.

"Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!

"Your Danny, your John!"

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in Grease. Picture: Alamy

The pair reunited for Two of a Kind in the 80s. Picture: Alamy

Star Trek actor George Takei said: "We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73.

"I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond.

"Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth."

Newton-John starred in Xanadu. Picture: Alamy

American actress Rosanna Arquette, who won a best supporting actress Bafta for her performance in 1985's Desperately Seeking Susan, was among those paying tribute.

She tweeted: "Fly with the angels Olivia Newton John."

Sandy and Danny in Grease. Picture: Alamy

Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin recalled starring alongside Dame Olivia Newton-John in the 1996 film It's My Party, one of the first films to address the topic of Aids patients dying with dignity.

She said on Twitter: "I am SO saddened at the news of the passing of Olivia Newton John. I remember being so star struck when I met her at my first Hollywood gathering for Paramount.

"She was the sweetest and brightest light and I loved getting to know her on It's My Party.

"RIP dear, sweet Olivia."